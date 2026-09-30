IFF Introduces AQUASCENTTM: Advanced Water-Based Fragrance Technology

(BUSINESS WIRE )--IFF (NYSE: IFF), a global leader in flavors, fragrances and health and biosciences, today introduced AQUASCENTTM, a new vegan, water-based carrier for fine fragrance. Crafted from a proprietary formula made with biodegradable materials, AQUASCENTTM delivers enhanced olfactive performance and visual clarity for consumers while supporting a more sustainable approach to shipping the product.

“AQUASCENTTM reflects our continued investment in new scent technologies and formats that create compelling fragrance experiences while supporting the industry's growing focus on sustainability,” said Sabrya Meflah, president of Fine Fragrance for IFF Scent.“This technology illustrates our ambition to set a new standard for how fragrance is created, delivered and experienced.”

AQUASCENTTM is part of IFF's Science of Performance platform, which focuses on solutions that enhance fragrance performance by shaping how scent is delivered and experienced over time. The market for water-based fragrance continues to grow as leading brands launch new water-based products and consumers embrace new scent formats and experiences. IFF web-listening data shows that worldwide Google searches for“water-based perfumes” increased 18% year-to-date, while related TikTok content has generated more than 15 million views.

AQUASCENTTM supports fragrance loads from 10% to up to 25%, compared with up to 15% for most comparable systems. Achieving this level of fragrance concentration in water-based formulations can be challenging, as fragrance oils can cause products to become cloudy when mixed with water. AQUASCENTTM overcomes this issue while maintaining transparency, enabling brands to create high-performance, visually clear fragrances.

As a result, fragrance brands can deliver the lastingness and visual elegance consumers associate with fine fragrance products. Formulated without intentionally added ethanol, preservatives or silicone, the technology features a non-sticky formulation with documented skin-hydrating properties for a comfortable skin feel.

AQUASCENTTM also offers a more resource-efficient approach to transportation. The carrier technology can be supplied as a concentrate alone, allowing fragrance brands to add water during final production rather than transporting it as part of the formula. By reducing the volume and weight of material shipped, this compact format can help lower CO2 emissions from shipping.

“AQUASCENTTM approaches water-based fragrance as a complete fine fragrance system, balancing olfactive performance and visual clarity and a concentrated format designed for efficient transportation,” said Fatimata Dembele-Kuntzmann, Ph.D., senior technical manager for IFF Scent.“For brands, that means the opportunity to embrace a growing fragrance format without compromising the qualities that define the fine fragrance experience.”

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), we make joy through science, creativity and heart. As the global leader in taste, scent and biosciences, we're innovating for the future. Every day, we deliver groundbreaking, sustainable solutions that elevate products people love - advancing wellness, delighting the senses and enhancing the human experience. Learn more at iff, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

© 2026 by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF is a Registered Trademark. All Rights Reserved.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink