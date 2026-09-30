Murata Begins Mass Production Of World's Smallest 0201-Inch Size Three-Terminal Low-ESL Mlccs

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 6981) (ISIN: JP3914400001) has begun mass production of the LLD series, the world's smallest* three-terminal low-equivalent series inductance (ESL) multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCC). Measuring just 0201-inch size (0.6 × 0.3 mm), the new products reduce mounting area by approximately 64% compared with Murata's previous smallest 0402-inch size (1.0 × 0.5 mm), freeing up valuable PCB space in compact devices such as smartphones and wearables.

As smartphones and wearables incorporate increasingly powerful ICs, maintaining a stable power supply becomes more challenging. High-speed operation causes current demand to change rapidly, which can lead to fluctuations in the voltage supplied to the IC. Minimizing this instability is essential for reliable performance. Three-terminal capacitors with their four, shorter current paths provide lower ESL compared with conventional two-terminal parts, helping maintain a stable power supply to the IC.

At the same time, thinner and smaller electronic devices require efficient use of limited PCB space. However, miniaturizing three-terminal capacitors has been difficult because their internal and external electrode structures are more complex than those of conventional two-terminal types.

Murata overcame this challenge by optimizing the electrode design and advancing its manufacturing processes. The resulting 0201-inch products enable high-density mounting while stabilizing the power supply voltage near ICs, even at high frequencies. This gives designers greater flexibility in component placement and circuit design around ICs, supporting higher performance in space-constrained electronic devices.

Two models are available. LLD033R60G105ME01 has a capacitance of 1 μF, a rated voltage of 4 Vdc, and an operating temperature range of -55 to +85°C. LLD033D80E105ME01 has a capacitance of 1 μF, a rated voltage of 2.5 Vdc, and an operating temperature range of -55 to +105°C.

Murata will continue developing compact, high-performance MLCCs for mobile and wearable devices, contributing to further miniaturization and enhanced performance of electronic equipment.

For inquiries, please contact us.

Notes:

*Based on Murata research as of September 29, 2026.

About Murata

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world.

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