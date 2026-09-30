Ant International's Antom Supports Google Gemini In Expanding Access To AI Service In Asia

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Google Gemini and Antom, a leading merchant payment and digitisation services provider under Ant International, today announced a strategic partnership to make AI tools for learning, creativity and productivity more accessible to users in Asia.

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Promoting Google AI Plus through AI-powered growth engine

The collaboration will leverage A+Rewards, Antom's digital marketing solution powered by privacy-preserving computing and AI technologies, and its extensive partner network of digital payment apps, e-commerce platforms and lifestyle service providers, to help expand access to Google AI Plus.

Integrated into more than 30 leading digital platform partners, A+ Rewards provides in-app entry points where users can discover and access offers from participating brands and digital services, including subscription trials and other benefits. This network connects about 2.85 billion active digital payment users.

Bringing Google AI Plus to More Users in Asia

The initiative debuted in Indonesia in July. The collaboration started with providing a 12-month free trial of Google AI Plus to students aged 18 to 25. Eligible users can claim the offer through specific channels, including digital wallets DANA and GoPay, e-commerce platform Tokopedia, as well as at participating offline locations of MomoYo, a popular dessert and beverage brand in the country. To date, the initiative has reached about 10 million users in Indonesia.

“We share Google Gemini's goal of making AI services more accessible to more people and building the skills they need for an AI-enabled future,” said Gary Liu, CEO of Antom and Senior Vice President of Ant International.“We're building a two-way growth engine: helping AI companies connect with local users through the platforms and merchants they engage with, while enabling our local partners to enrich their offerings and deepen user engagement.”

About Antom

Ant International's Antom is a leading payment and digitisation services provider for merchants around the world. It delivers full-stack, AI-native payment solutions to businesses of all sizes, built on Ant International's foundation models, security architecture, blockchain RTP platform and a world-leading mobile payment ecosystem. Antom supports merchants to enable over 300 payment methods through one integration, reaching consumers in more than 200 markets, with the flexibility to accept payments in more than 140 currencies. Its capabilities also extend to digitisation services, agentic payment and agentic commerce solutions, helping merchants thrive in the AI era. To learn more, please visit .

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