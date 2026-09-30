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Italy Ends Military Deployment in Iraq After Years
(MENAFN) Italy has completed the departure of its armed forces from Iraq, bringing its long-running military deployment in the country to an end, Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said Tuesday.
The final Italian personnel, who stayed behind to retrieve and move remaining logistical equipment, have now left Iraq. The withdrawal was completed ahead of the deadline agreed upon with Iraqi authorities.
“From tomorrow, therefore, our military presence in Iraq will end,” Crosetto said, explaining that the decision marks the beginning of a new stage agreed with Baghdad and partner nations, with Iraqi security forces taking full responsibility for national security.
The US-led coalition’s Operation Inherent Resolve and NATO Mission Iraq will continue their activities from locations outside Iraq, according to the minister. NATO’s mission will temporarily be managed from the alliance’s Joint Force Command in Lago Patria, near Naples.
Crosetto said thousands of Italian troops had served in Iraq during the deployment, supporting operations against ISIS (Daesh) and helping train Iraqi military and security personnel, including forces in the Kurdish region.
Italy will maintain cooperation with Iraq through training programs, knowledge-sharing and initiatives aimed at strengthening the capabilities of Iraqi forces, he added.
The Defense Ministry said most of the withdrawal had already been completed by March. Two Italian Carabinieri officers remain in Iraq as part of the separate EU Advisory Mission, EUAM Iraq, which operates with authorization from the Iraqi government.
The final Italian personnel, who stayed behind to retrieve and move remaining logistical equipment, have now left Iraq. The withdrawal was completed ahead of the deadline agreed upon with Iraqi authorities.
“From tomorrow, therefore, our military presence in Iraq will end,” Crosetto said, explaining that the decision marks the beginning of a new stage agreed with Baghdad and partner nations, with Iraqi security forces taking full responsibility for national security.
The US-led coalition’s Operation Inherent Resolve and NATO Mission Iraq will continue their activities from locations outside Iraq, according to the minister. NATO’s mission will temporarily be managed from the alliance’s Joint Force Command in Lago Patria, near Naples.
Crosetto said thousands of Italian troops had served in Iraq during the deployment, supporting operations against ISIS (Daesh) and helping train Iraqi military and security personnel, including forces in the Kurdish region.
Italy will maintain cooperation with Iraq through training programs, knowledge-sharing and initiatives aimed at strengthening the capabilities of Iraqi forces, he added.
The Defense Ministry said most of the withdrawal had already been completed by March. Two Italian Carabinieri officers remain in Iraq as part of the separate EU Advisory Mission, EUAM Iraq, which operates with authorization from the Iraqi government.
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