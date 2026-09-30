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Rosatom Offers Armenia New Nuclear Power Unit
(MENAFN) Russia’s state nuclear company Rosatom has put forward a proposal to construct a new nuclear power unit in Armenia as Yerevan evaluates bids from potential international partners, the company’s chief said Tuesday.
Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev discussed the proposal during meetings in Yerevan with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.
Likhachev said the discussions built on agreements reached during previous meetings between Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
He described the talks as “deep in terms of expertise and broad in scope,” while saying nuclear power would remain important to Armenia “for decades to come,” according to reports.
“The task now before us is to formulate the most competitive proposal in the coming months so that Armenia can select a partner and vendor for the construction of a new unit,” Likhachev said.
“We have submitted a concrete proposal to the Armenian government for a 1,000-megawatt unit based on our best-in-class VVER-1000 design,” he added.
Likhachev also said Armenia was examining the possibility of extending the operating life of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant through 2046. Rosatom, he added, is ready to undertake the required work if the Armenian government decides to move forward with the extension.
Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev discussed the proposal during meetings in Yerevan with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.
Likhachev said the discussions built on agreements reached during previous meetings between Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
He described the talks as “deep in terms of expertise and broad in scope,” while saying nuclear power would remain important to Armenia “for decades to come,” according to reports.
“The task now before us is to formulate the most competitive proposal in the coming months so that Armenia can select a partner and vendor for the construction of a new unit,” Likhachev said.
“We have submitted a concrete proposal to the Armenian government for a 1,000-megawatt unit based on our best-in-class VVER-1000 design,” he added.
Likhachev also said Armenia was examining the possibility of extending the operating life of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant through 2046. Rosatom, he added, is ready to undertake the required work if the Armenian government decides to move forward with the extension.
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