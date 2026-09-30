Cashku And Kenanga Investors Partner To Widen Retail Access To Professionally Managed Funds Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 September 2026 – Cashku, the AI-native digital wealth platform operated by Advisonomics Sdn Bhd and licensed by the Securities Commission Malaysia (““), today announced a distribution partnership with Kenanga Investors Berhad (““), the asset and wealth management arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad and one of Malaysia's largest investment management firms.

Under the partnership, a selected range of funds offered by Kenanga Investors and its Institutional Unit Trust Adviser partners will be available to Cashku users with no sales charge and from a minimum investment starting from RM10.

For investors, the effect is practical: investors can review fund information, open an account, set their investing goals, invest and make additional investments within a single application, with suitability assessed at the point of investment and monitored continuously thereafter.