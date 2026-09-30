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Cashku And Kenanga Investors Partner To Widen Retail Access To Professionally Managed Funds Arabian Post


2026-09-30 04:22:16
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 September 2026 – Cashku, the AI-native digital wealth platform operated by Advisonomics Sdn Bhd and licensed by the Securities Commission Malaysia (“ SC“), today announced a distribution partnership with Kenanga Investors Berhad (“ Kenanga Investors“), the asset and wealth management arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad and one of Malaysia's largest investment management firms.

Under the partnership, a selected range of funds offered by Kenanga Investors and its Institutional Unit Trust Adviser partners will be available to Cashku users with no sales charge and from a minimum investment starting from RM10.

For investors, the effect is practical: investors can review fund information, open an account, set their investing goals, invest and make additional investments within a single application, with suitability assessed at the point of investment and monitored continuously thereafter.

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The Arabian Post

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