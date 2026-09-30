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Oil Steadies As Middle East Supply Rebounds Arabian Post


2026-09-30 04:22:15
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">Oil prices steadied on Wednesday as Middle East crude exports approached pre-war levels, with restored Saudi pipeline flows easing immediate supply concerns despite continuing geopolitical risks around the Strait of Hormuz.

The more-active December Brent contract traded near $96 a barrel after falling 1.7% in the previous session, while US West Texas Intermediate hovered around $90. Prices later edged higher after US President Donald Trump rejected reports that Washington was prepared to ease sanctions on Iran, keeping a geopolitical premium in the market.

JPMorgan analysts led by Natasha Kaneva estimated the 10-day average of Middle East crude exports at 17.5 million barrels a day, equivalent to 98% of pre-war levels. Total oil exports, including refined products, averaged 20.5 million barrels a day over the past five days, about 89% of 2025 levels.

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The Arabian Post

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