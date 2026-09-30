Saudi Allies Coordinate Defence Response To Houthi Attacks Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiSaudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan have moved to activate military coordination under their new joint defence pact after Houthi attacks on the kingdom, with Pakistan pledging to defend Saudi Arabia by“whatever means” are required.
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said Islamabad stood unequivocally behind the kingdom under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, though he did not say whether Pakistan had joined Saudi strikes against the Houthis or received a request for direct military assistance.
The pledge followed an urgent meeting of the three countries' defence chiefs and chiefs of general staff in Riyadh on Friday. Saudi authorities said the commanders reviewed threats facing the kingdom and agreed to advance intelligence cooperation, military coordination and integration of capabilities to strengthen collective defence and deterrence.
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