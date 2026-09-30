Chicago Authorises $2.5 Billion Stonepeak Parking Transfer Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiChicago's City Council has approved the $2.53 billion sale of its privatised parking-meter concession to Stonepeak Partners, clearing the transfer from a Morgan Stanley-led investor group after months of political dispute over the transaction.
Aldermen voted 46-3 on Tuesday to authorise Stonepeak, a New York-based infrastructure investment firm, to acquire Chicago Parking Meters LLC, which controls the city's metered street-parking system under a 75-year concession signed in 2008. The approval came one day before a September 30 deadline that could have exposed the city to arbitration and litigation if the transfer were rejected.
The vote followed negotiations that secured additional financial and operating concessions for Chicago. Under the revised arrangement, the city will receive a $75 million transfer payment when the transaction closes, along with 5% of the parking operation's net income and 2% of the sale price if Stonepeak sells the concession again before it expires in 2084.
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