Anthropic Filing Exposes $42 Billion Loss And Concentration Arabian Post
The disclosures offer the clearest financial picture yet of the Claude developer as it prepares for a possible stock-market listing. Revenue expanded roughly twelvefold from 2024, but the company's operating loss widened to more than $8 billion as spending on computing capacity, infrastructure and model development accelerated sharply.
The headline net loss substantially exceeds the operating deficit because roughly $34 billion arose from a non-cash accounting charge linked to the revaluation of financial instruments that may convert into shares. Anthropic's underlying operating loss was about $8.06 billion, compared with approximately $2.98 billion a year earlier.
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