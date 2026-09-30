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High Yields Attract Firmer Demand At Japan Auction Arabian Post


2026-09-30 04:22:15
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">Japan's two-year government bond auction drew stronger-than-average demand on Wednesday as yields near three-decade highs encouraged investors to buy short-dated sovereign debt despite expectations that the Bank of Japan could tighten monetary policy further.

The sale of about ¥2.8 trillion of two-year Japanese government bonds attracted demand above its 12-month average, improving markedly from the weak August auction. The result suggested that higher yields are beginning to compensate investors for the risk of additional increases in official interest rates.

The two-year JGB yield was around 1.95% before the auction, close to 2% and its highest region since 1995. Short-dated bonds had gained earlier in the session, tracking an overnight advance in comparable US Treasuries, with the two-year yield edging lower as prices rose.

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The Arabian Post

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