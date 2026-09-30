Oman Targets Doubling Duqm Crude Storage Capacity Arabian Post
State-owned energy group OQ is evaluating the purchase of two very large crude carriers, each capable of holding about 2 million barrels, Group Chief Executive Ashraf Hamed Al Mamari said. A decision is expected later this year after the company weighs elevated vessel costs against the commercial gains available from storing crude.
If approved, the ships would be leased for floating storage at Duqm and could be installed for that purpose in about six months. The plan would add as much as 4 million barrels of offshore capacity alongside the proposed expansion of OQ-linked onshore tanks from roughly 5 million barrels now.
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