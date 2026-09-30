403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Relays US-Iran Messages Amid War Mediation
(MENAFN) Qatar said Tuesday that it is facilitating communication between the United States and Iran as part of ongoing efforts to bring their conflict to an end.
“Qatar’s mediation efforts are ongoing, and we are currently relaying messages between the American and Iranian sides,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari told a press conference in Doha.
When asked about the possibility of a major US military operation against Iran, Ansari said: “We are concerned about any escalation in the region and are working to find a peaceful solution.”
The US and Israel launched military action against Iran in February, prompting Tehran to strike US targets across the region before the two sides reached a ceasefire in April.
Washington and Tehran subsequently signed a memorandum of understanding in June aimed at ending hostilities and preserving navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. However, the agreement has faced delays as the two sides remain divided over security arrangements in the strategic waterway, while tensions continue to rise.
“Qatar’s mediation efforts are ongoing, and we are currently relaying messages between the American and Iranian sides,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari told a press conference in Doha.
When asked about the possibility of a major US military operation against Iran, Ansari said: “We are concerned about any escalation in the region and are working to find a peaceful solution.”
The US and Israel launched military action against Iran in February, prompting Tehran to strike US targets across the region before the two sides reached a ceasefire in April.
Washington and Tehran subsequently signed a memorandum of understanding in June aimed at ending hostilities and preserving navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. However, the agreement has faced delays as the two sides remain divided over security arrangements in the strategic waterway, while tensions continue to rise.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment