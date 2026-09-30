UNICEF Executive Director Calls For Sustained Support For Children In Jordan As Funding Declines

MENAFN - Amman Net)UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell ended a two-day visit to Jordan today, commending the country's strong progress for children and calling for continued support to sustain this progress amid a declining funding environment.

During her visit, Russell spent time with children at a Jordan River Foundation community centre, where UNICEF and the Foundation work together to provide vulnerable children with learning, protection, and support. Minister of Education and Human Resources Development Dr. Azmi Mahafzah and Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa met with Russell to discuss the needs of children in Jordan.

Russell highlighted Jordan's strong national strategies for children, including in social protection, child protection and support for young people, and reaffirmed UNICEF's commitment to working alongside the Government to help translate these strategies into lasting improvements for every child.

Almost every child in Jordan now attends primary school, and the Child Rights Law of 2022 sets out children's rights in national law. However, around one in seven children live in multidimensional poverty, without reliable access to services such as health care and education. Nearly three in four children aged 1 to 14 experience violent discipline at home, while around 39 per cent of young people are out of work.

Jordan has shown extraordinary generosity in hosting Syrian refugees, with 1.3 million refugees at the height of the Syrian conflict. Thousands have returned, but many remain and require continued support from the international community.

However, a declining funding environment is affecting the ability to deliver essential services for the most vulnerable children in Jordan. UNICEF is calling for continued donor support through flexible, multi-year funding that strengthens Jordan's own systems for every child.

“Jordan is achieving impressive results for children,” said Catherine Russell, UNICEF's Executive Director.“UNICEF will continue our support for the Government's efforts in turning school enrolment into quality learning and future jobs. And we will support on making social protection a gateway to vital services, with special focus on children with disabilities. "