MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland is highly sought after by international talent. However, astronomical rents, a housing shortage and the hurdles of integration take their toll. Headhunter Christian Atkinson explains why 80% of all job openings are filled locally and why Swiss kindergartens initially shock newcomers. This content was published on September 30, 2026 - 09:00 5 minutes

I write about demographic developments, societal trends and debates in Switzerland. I joined SWI swissinfo after 15 years at a local newspaper in Zurich.

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Swissinfo: Switzerland consistently ranks first in global rankings for top international talent – but are you actually recruiting primarily abroad for local companies?

Christian Atkinson: That is a common misconception. When Swiss companies fill a position, they primarily look locally – meaning for specialists who are already established in the country and understand the local work culture. The share of direct hires from abroad is perhaps around 20%. The risk for employers is simply too high: candidates back out at short notice, visa processes stall, or newcomers simply fail to integrate and leave again quickly.

Swissinfo: What still makes Switzerland so enticing for the remaining 20%? Is it primarily the money?

C.A.: The high salary obviously plays a role, but it's often offset by the enormous cost of living. In the end, there's usually more disposable income left over for investments or retirement – but anyone moving to Switzerland just for the money often ends up disappointed. If a candidate tells me they are switching jobs exclusively for the salary, that's a red flag for me.

Swissinfo: Why?

C.A.: Because the desire to relocate quickly collapses once the first bills for rent and health insurance hit the mailbox, and the actual savings are barely higher than in, say, the UK. It requires a deeper motivation: the total package of safety, nature, quality of life, and a good environment for children. On top of that, language isn't much of a barrier: in many international corporations English is completely sufficient.

Swissinfo: Housing is a key bottleneck when it comes to immigration. How serious is the situation for expats?

C.A.: That is currently the biggest concern for companies and the most stressful factor for candidates. The vacancy rate in urban centres is extremely low. Many expats have to move multiple times in their first few months. Anyone who sees that a family-friendly apartment with space for a home office quickly costs CHF6,000 ($7,300) a month is shocked. If you don't know your way around, it's easy to make bad decisions. I experienced this myself when I arrived: before the era of AI I booked us an Airbnb on Zurich's Langstrasse – with a newborn right in the middle of the party district.

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