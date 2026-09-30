Nespresso Is Phasing Out Its Compostable Coffee Capsules
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Italiano
it
Nespresso dice addio alle capsule compostabili di carta
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Read more: Nespresso dice addio alle capsule compostabili di
A spokesperson for the Nestlé subsidiary confirmed press reports when contacted by the AWP news agency. The paper capsules had been launched as a pilot project to offer customers an additional choice. However, feedback highlighted issues relating to their limited shelf life and the overall“product experience”, the company says. Nespresso therefore states that it is now more convinced than ever that aluminium is the best choice for preserving the coffee's flavour and aroma.More More Your favourite coffee was probably made by a Swiss machine
This content was published on Mar 19, 2024 Switzerland is a world leader when it comes to coffee machines – the chances are that your favourite brew, whether in your kitchen or at Starbucks, was made by a Swiss appliance.Read more: Your favourite coffee was probably made by a Swiss ma
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