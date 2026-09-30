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Nespresso Is Phasing Out Its Compostable Coffee Capsules

Nespresso Is Phasing Out Its Compostable Coffee Capsules


2026-09-30 04:21:12
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Nespresso is discontinuing its range of compostable paper capsules, which was introduced just a few years ago. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Nespresso is phasing out its compostable coffee capsules This content was published on September 30, 2026 - 09:07 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Italiano it Nespresso dice addio alle capsule compostabili di carta Original Read more: Nespresso dice addio alle capsule compostabili di

A spokesperson for the Nestlé subsidiary confirmed press reports when contacted by the AWP news agency. The paper capsules had been launched as a pilot project to offer customers an additional choice. However, feedback highlighted issues relating to their limited shelf life and the overall“product experience”, the company says. Nespresso therefore states that it is now more convinced than ever that aluminium is the best choice for preserving the coffee's flavour and aroma.

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