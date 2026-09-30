Europe Drug Discovery Platforms Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI-Enabled R&D And Biologics Investment Fuel 14.4% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with AI-enabled screening, predictive modeling and CRO outsourcing to cut development costs and accelerate target identification, lead optimization and preclinical testing

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Drug Discovery Platforms Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report by Drug Type, End Use, Application, Therapeutic, Country Outlook and Forecast, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Drug Discovery Platforms Market is projected to reach USD 1.98 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 14.4% during 2026-2033. Market growth is supported by increasing pharmaceutical research and development, rapid biotechnology innovation, and the adoption of AI-enabled technologies across target identification, lead discovery, lead optimization, predictive toxicology, and preclinical testing.

Drug discovery across Europe has progressed from conventional biochemical assays and laboratory-based screening toward integrated research ecosystems incorporating artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, molecular modeling, automation, bioinformatics, and multi-omics technologies. Strong pharmaceutical capabilities, academic research networks, biotechnology clusters, and rigorous regulatory standards continue to position Europe as a major global center for data-driven drug development.

Additional advances in translational science, organ-on-chip technologies, systems biology, CRISPR screening, and next-generation sequencing are improving research efficiency and strengthening the development of novel therapeutic candidates.

Drug Type Outlook

By drug type, the market is segmented into Small Molecule and Large Molecule platforms. Small Molecule platforms dominated the Europe Drug Discovery Platforms Market in 2025 and are expected to retain their leading position through 2033. The segment is projected to reach USD 1.44 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

Small Molecule platforms benefit from extensive use in medicinal chemistry, high-throughput screening, computational chemistry, and structure-based drug design. The Large Molecule segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% during 2026-2033, driven by investments in biologics, monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, peptides, gene therapies, and cell therapies. Protein engineering and AI-assisted biologics discovery are also supporting segment expansion.

Application Outlook

Based on application, the market includes Lead Discovery, Lead Optimization, Target Identification, Preclinical Testing, Target Validation, and Other Applications. Lead Discovery holds a prominent position due to the rising adoption of virtual screening, AI-powered compound identification, and high-throughput screening.

Lead Optimization is advancing through predictive chemistry, ADMET modeling, computational simulation, and medicinal chemistry. Genomics, proteomics, CRISPR screening, and systems biology are accelerating Target Identification and Target Validation. Preclinical Testing is also expanding as researchers adopt advanced 3D cell culture models, predictive toxicology platforms, organ-on-chip systems, and AI-enabled safety assessment technologies.

End Use Outlook

The end-use market is segmented into Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs/CDMOs, and Academic & Research Institutes. Biopharmaceutical Companies led the market in 2025 and are expected to remain dominant through 2033. The segment is projected to reach USD 1.03 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

CROs/CDMOs are expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% during 2026-2033 as pharmaceutical companies outsource discovery and preclinical research to improve operational efficiency and manage development costs. Academic & Research Institutes are forecast to record a CAGR of 15.1%, supported by translational research, biomarker discovery, target identification, and collaborative programs focused on next-generation therapeutics.

Therapeutic Area Outlook

Key therapeutic areas include Oncology, Infectious & Immune System Diseases, Neurology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Digestive System Diseases, and Other Therapeutic Areas. Oncology represents the largest segment, supported by investment in precision oncology, immunotherapies, biomarker discovery, and targeted drug development.

Research into vaccines, antimicrobial resistance, and immunomodulatory therapies is strengthening demand within Infectious & Immune System Diseases. Neurology is benefiting from the use of advanced discovery platforms for neurodegenerative disorders, while cardiovascular and digestive disease research continues to generate demand for AI-enabled drug discovery technologies.

Country Outlook

The regional analysis covers Germany, the UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Germany and the UK led the market in 2025 with shares of 20.1% and 18%, respectively. Germany benefits from a strong pharmaceutical manufacturing base, an advanced biotechnology ecosystem, and substantial research and development investment. The UK remains a leading center for AI-enabled drug discovery, biotechnology entrepreneurship, and academic research.

France is expanding its capabilities in computational biology, precision medicine, and collaborative pharmaceutical research. Italy, Spain, and Russia are advancing through biotechnology investment, digital transformation, and adoption of modern discovery platforms. Spain is expected to register a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. Rest of Europe is supported by cross-border research collaborations, pharmaceutical innovation, and favorable regulatory frameworks.

Key Companies Profiled



Schrodinger, Inc.

Certara, Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Insilico Medicine

Genedata AG

Optibrium Ltd.

HitGen Inc. Relay Therapeutics, Inc.

Market Report Segmentation



By Drug Type: Small Molecule and Large Molecule.

By Application: Lead Discovery, Lead Optimization, Target Identification, Preclinical Testing, Target Validation, and Other Applications.

By End Use: Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs/CDMOs, and Academic & Research Institutes.

By Therapeutic Area: Oncology, Infectious & Immune System Diseases, Neurology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Digestive System Diseases, and Other Therapeutic Areas. By Country: Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

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