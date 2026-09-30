Global Aptamers Market (2026-2031) - Rising Demand For Ultra-Sensitive Diagnostics Drives Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities center on ultrasensitive diagnostics, RNA aptamer-LNP therapies, AI-led discovery and bispecific conjugates, with Asia-Pacific rising despite IP and synthesis hurdles.

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Aptamers - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aptamer market was valued at USD 2.05 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 2.34 billion in 2026 to USD 4.55 billion by 2031. The market is projected to register a compound annual growth rate of 14.22% from 2026 to 2031, supported by rising demand for highly sensitive diagnostics, advances in nucleic acid therapies and growing investment in aptamer-based drug development.

Ultra-Sensitive Diagnostics Strengthen Aptamer Market Growth

Demand for highly sensitive diagnostic technologies is increasing across point-of-care testing and precision medicine. Aptamer-based sensors can identify biomarkers at extremely low concentrations, often exceeding the sensitivity of conventional enzyme-linked immunoassays. Their performance makes them suitable for infectious disease screening, cardiac testing and other applications requiring rapid, accurate results.

Electrochemical aptasensors can detect cardiac troponin at approximately 10 pg/mL, supporting earlier myocardial infarction assessment in emergency care. Integration with microfluidic systems also reduces required sample volumes to microliter levels, which can benefit pediatric, geriatric and decentralized testing environments. These advantages are strengthening the position of aptamer diagnostics as an alternative to antibody-based platforms.

RNA Aptamers Benefit from mRNA and Lipid Nanoparticle Innovation

Progress in mRNA vaccines and lipid nanoparticle delivery has created new opportunities for RNA aptamer co-formulation. Combined lipid nanoparticle and aptamer systems have demonstrated significantly improved cell-specific uptake compared with unformulated mRNA. Pharmaceutical developers targeting cancer, liver disease and other conditions are increasingly evaluating aptamer ligands to improve tissue selectivity.

RNA aptamers are forecast to expand at a 15.22% CAGR through 2031 as delivery technologies address historical stability limitations. Modified aptamer formats can also achieve substantially stronger binding affinity than native sequences. Licensing agreements and research partnerships indicate growing confidence in the clinical potential of RNA aptamers and other engineered nucleic acid technologies.

DNA Aptamers Maintain the Largest Product Share

DNA aptamers accounted for 57.62% of global aptamer market revenue in 2025. Their leading position reflects strong nuclease stability, established manufacturing processes and suitability for products requiring room-temperature robustness. Diagnostic developers continue to use DNA aptamers in cardiac, infectious disease and environmental testing applications.

Diagnostics represented 45.90% of the aptamer market in 2025, supported by the adoption of electrochemical sensors and field-effect transistor platforms. These systems offer strong specificity while reducing reliance on cold-chain storage, making them attractive for laboratories, clinical settings and decentralized testing programs.

Therapeutic applications are projected to record the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 15.44% through 2031. Expansion is being supported by regulatory progress, including the 2023 approval of IZERVAY, as well as encouraging oncology research and the development of bispecific aptamer-drug conjugates. Increasing clinical evidence and professional education are expected to improve awareness of aptamer therapeutics among healthcare providers.

Artificial Intelligence and Manufacturing Capacity Shape the Outlook

Generative artificial intelligence is accelerating computer-based aptamer discovery by helping researchers identify and optimize promising sequences more efficiently. Funding for novel bispecific aptamer-drug conjugates is also contributing to pipeline development. However, limited analytical-grade oligonucleotide synthesis capacity may constrain near-term commercialization.

Intellectual property remains another market challenge. More than 130 patents involving modified nucleotides were filed between 2020 and 2024, creating overlapping claims and complex licensing requirements. These conditions can increase development costs, particularly for emerging biotechnology companies. Strategic partnerships may help improve access to protected technologies, although licensing obligations can affect long-term commercial returns.

Regional Aptamer Market Outlook

North America held 44.10% of the global aptamer market in 2025, supported by an established biotechnology ecosystem, strong research funding, regulatory clarity and sustained venture capital investment. Guidance issued following the approval of IZERVAY has helped clarify manufacturing and impurity-control expectations for oligonucleotide therapeutics. Investments in enzymatic synthesis facilities are expected to reduce production constraints beginning in 2027.

Europe continues to generate steady demand through advanced healthcare infrastructure, coordinated regulatory oversight and strong diagnostic research capabilities. Germany's analytical instrumentation sector, France's biotechnology clusters and continued research activity in the United Kingdom support regional innovation. Favorable reimbursement for high-value testing also strengthens opportunities for premium diagnostics and early-stage therapeutics.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional aptamer market, advancing at a 17.28% CAGR through 2031. Public biotechnology investment in China, Japan's established pharmaceutical industry and Australia's translational research capabilities are expanding the regional market. India and South Korea also offer cost-competitive manufacturing and electronics expertise that can support microfluidic automation and advanced aptamer selection technologies.

Overall, continued innovation in sensitive diagnostics, targeted drug delivery, artificial intelligence-enabled discovery and nucleic acid manufacturing is expected to sustain strong global aptamer market growth through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Gen AI-accelerated in-silico aptamer discovery

4.2.2 Rising demand for ultra-sensitive diagnostics (sub-pico-molar LoD)

4.2.3 Growth of mRNA/LNP platforms enabling RNA aptamer co-formulation

4.2.4 Funding surge for novel bispecific aptamer-drug conjugates

4.2.5 Mainstream SELEX automation lowering cost per candidate

4.2.6 Government pandemic-preparedness grants for rapid pathogen sensors

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Intellectual-property thickets around modified nucleotides

4.3.2 Analytical-grade oligo synthesis capacity bottlenecks

4.3.3 Low clinician familiarity versus antibodies

4.3.4 Stringent FDA CMC expectations for oligo impurities

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Product Type (Value)

5.1.1 DNA Aptamers

5.1.2 RNA Aptamers

5.1.3 XNA & Modified Aptamers

5.2 By Application (Value)

5.2.1 Diagnostics

5.2.2 Therapeutics

5.2.3 Research & Development

5.2.4 Others

5.3 By Technology (Value)

5.3.1 Conventional SELEX

5.3.2 Cell-SELEX

5.3.3 Capillary Electrophoresis SELEX

5.3.4 Microfluidic & Microarray SELEX

5.3.5 Other Emerging SELEX Variants

5.4 By End User (Value)

5.4.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

5.4.2 Academic & Research Institutes

5.4.3 Contract Research Organizations

5.4.4 Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories

5.4.5 Others

5.5 By Geography (Value)

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 United Kingdom

5.5.2.2 Germany

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 South Korea

5.5.3.5 Australia

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 GCC

5.5.5.2 South Africa

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles {(includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)}

6.3.1 SomaLogic Inc.

6.3.2 Aptamer Group plc

6.3.3 Base Pair Biotechnologies Inc.

6.3.4 Twist Bioscience

6.3.5 NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc.

6.3.6 Aptus Biotech S.L.

6.3.7 TriLink BioTechnologies LLC

6.3.8 IBA GmbH

6.3.9 Exicure Inc.

6.3.10 Vivonics Inc.

6.3.11 Novaptech

6.3.12 Moderna

6.3.13 Regado Biosciences Inc.

6.3.14 NOXXON Pharma AG

6.3.15 Ocera Therapeutics (RiboX)

6.3.16 DNA Technology A/S

6.3.17 TAGCyx Biotechnologies

6.3.18 Ionis Pharmaceuticals

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment

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