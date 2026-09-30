CSG To Participate In Major Modernisation Project For The Latvian Armed Forces

A key component of the project is the MORANA self-propelled howitzer, a joint Czech-Slovak defence industry product developed by CSG company EXCALIBUR ARMY in cooperation with Slovak defence industry partners. Key components are supplied by Slovak industry, including the 155 mm weapon system manufactured by ZŤS ŠPECIÁL. MORANA is a modern artillery system in the NATO-standard 155 mm calibre, mounted on a TATRA FORCE 8×8 chassis. The Latvian government has already decided to acquire Morana systems for the Latvian Armed Forces. According to the Latvian Ministry of Defence, the selection process took into account, among other factors, operational capabilities, costs, delivery schedules and opportunities for local defence industry participation.

In addition to the Morana howitzers, the project also envisages the delivery of multiple-launch rocket systems The use of a common Tatra vehicle platform will provide the Latvian Armed Forces with significant benefits in terms of logistics, maintenance, training and long-term lifecycle support.

A major element of the project is extensive industrial cooperation with the Latvian defence industry and the gradual localisation of production in Latvia. Some of the equipment will be manufactured in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, while other parts of the project are expected to involve manufacturing and final assembly directly in Latvia, supported by Czech and Slovak companies. The project is therefore designed not merely as a supply of military equipment, but as a long-term industrial partnership that will support the development of manufacturing, maintenance and other specialist capabilities within Latvia's defence industry.

An important part of this cooperation will also be comprehensive maintenance and support for the supplied equipment throughout its entire lifecycle, with extensive involvement of Latvian industrial partners. The objective is to establish the capabilities in Latvia required for the long-term operation, maintenance and servicing of the supplied systems.

Raivis Melnis, Minister of Defence of Latvia, said:“The acquisition of new artillery and supporting systems represents an important step in further strengthening the capabilities of the Latvian Armed Forces. Equally important to us is the extensive involvement of Latvia's defence industry in the implementation of this project. Our objective is not only to acquire modern military equipment, but also to develop domestic manufacturing, servicing and technological capabilities that will contribute to Latvia's long-term resilience and security.”

Robert Kaliňák, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the Slovak Republic, said:“This project is a concrete example of how cooperation between European countries and their defence industries can deliver modern capabilities to our armed forces while strengthening Europe's defence industrial base. The Slovak defence industry will play a significant role in the project and contribute technologically critical components to the systems. I am pleased that the framework established by Slovakia can facilitate broader cooperation with our partners and contribute to strengthening Europe's defence capabilities.”

“The project for Latvia demonstrates how cooperation between European defence companies can contribute to the rapid strengthening of the capabilities of NATO and European Union member states. It brings together the technological and manufacturing capabilities of the Czech and Slovak defence industries with extensive involvement of Latvian partners. For CSG, it is also important that this is not simply about supplying equipment, but about establishing a long-term industrial partnership. The objective is to build manufacturing and maintenance capabilities in Latvia that will support the supplied equipment throughout its entire lifecycle,” said Jan Marinov, CEO of the CSG Defence Systems division.

Significant Role for the Slovak Defence Industry

The Slovak defence industry will also play an important role in the project, with Slovak companies responsible for some of the technologically critical elements of the systems to be supplied.

In the case of the Morana howitzer, the Slovak defence industry will participate in the supply of the 155 mm weapon system, the production of superstructures and other components, as well as the provision of the fire control system. The involvement of Slovak companies therefore represents a significant part of the project's industrial supply chain. Internal project plans envisage the participation of Slovak industry specifically in these key areas.

Project Builds on an Existing Framework for European Cooperation

Tatra Defence Systems is the prime contractor for the project and has a framework agreement with the Slovak Ministry of Defence for the supply of Tatra Force military vehicles in a range of variants. The Czech Republic is also in discussions with the Slovak Ministry of Defence about joining this framework agreement. This mechanism enables the development of joint procurement of military equipment with the aim of achieving greater interoperability, a more efficient acquisition process and cooperation in providing lifecycle support for the equipment procured.

The project for Latvia has been designed with the European Security Action for Europe (SAFE) financial instrument in mind. SAFE supports investment by EU Member States in defence capabilities and joint European procurement of military equipment. The structure of the project also makes it possible to use the existing framework for the procurement of vehicles based on the Tatra Force platform.

The combination of the common Tatra platform, artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and the industrial capabilities of the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Latvia creates a strong basis for long-term cross-border cooperation within the European defence industry. Extensive involvement of Latvian partners in the manufacturing, assembly, maintenance and lifecycle support of the equipment is one of the key principles underpinning the planned project.

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PR – CSG to participate in major modernisation project for the Latvian Armed Forces