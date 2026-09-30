Global High Content Screening Market Outlook Report 2026-2031 Market To Reach USD 2.84 Billion By 2031 As AI Accelerates Drug Discovery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-powered imaging, cloud labs, software subscriptions and CRO services are widening access, while 3D organoids, oncology research and Asia-Pacific expansion create opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "High Content Screening - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high content screening market is projected to grow from USD 2.02 billion in 2025 to USD 2.14 billion in 2026 before reaching USD 2.84 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 5.83% from 2026 to 2031, supported by rising drug discovery costs, growing demand for cell-based research, and rapid advances in AI-powered image analysis.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly adopting high content screening platforms to improve hit-to-lead decision-making and reduce the risk of late-stage drug development failures. Persistent clinical attrition and escalating research and development expenditure are encouraging laboratories to deploy automated imaging, advanced analytics, and scalable screening workflows.

Cost-Effective Drug Discovery Supports Market Growth

Cloud laboratories and subscription-based analytics are reshaping high content screening adoption by reducing the need for major upfront infrastructure investments. Pay-as-you-go image acquisition and analysis services allow smaller biotechnology companies to screen extensive compound libraries without purchasing dedicated microscopes, robotics, or computing systems.

Large pharmaceutical companies are also redirecting budgets from fixed laboratory infrastructure toward flexible AI subscriptions that can scale with changing research portfolios. Contract research organizations are responding by combining phenotypic profiling, screening, and medicinal chemistry services. This shift is creating more accessible, end-to-end drug discovery models across developed and emerging markets.

AI-Powered Image Analysis Improves Screening Performance

Artificial intelligence is becoming a key growth driver for the high content screening market. Deep convolutional networks can identify subtle morphological patterns in multiplexed fluorescent images, improving the prioritization of promising compounds. Recent applications have achieved hit-identification rates of 23.8% within the top 1% of ranked compounds.

Technology providers are introducing platforms with pre-trained models and secure on-premises inference capabilities to address data residency and regulatory requirements. Pharmaceutical research teams use these systems to evaluate compound-response patterns, identify pathway interactions, and detect potential safety or mechanistic liabilities earlier in development. The resulting benefits include faster screening cycles, more efficient reagent use, and greater lead diversity.

Capital Costs Remain a Key Market Restraint

Advanced automated imaging systems, robotics, and controlled-environment incubators can cost more than USD 3 million per suite, limiting adoption among smaller and resource-constrained biotechnology companies. In the United States, life sciences fit-out costs averaged USD 846 per square foot in 2025, representing a 4.3% year-over-year increase.

Vendors are addressing these financial barriers through lease-to-own programs, modular system upgrades, and outcome-based service agreements. Contract research organizations also provide pay-per-screen services, enabling clients to convert major capital expenditure into operating expenditure while accessing screening capacity as needed.

Additional market factors include increased oncology funding for cell-based research, wider adoption of phenotypic screening for 3D organoids, and an ongoing shortage of data science professionals with high content screening expertise.

Software and Integrated Platforms Gain Momentum

Instruments represented 45.98% of the high content screening market in 2025, reflecting continued demand for high-resolution imaging systems and integrated liquid-handling technologies. Software is forecast to grow at a 5.93% CAGR through 2031 as laboratories prioritize AI-enabled workflows that extend the useful life and productivity of existing hardware.

The software segment is projected to generate an additional USD 183 million by 2031, driven by tiered analytics packages, cloud computing credits, and recurring subscriptions. Meanwhile, accessories, consumables, and reagents are expected to maintain steady mid-single-digit growth. Service demand will also rise as increasingly complex systems require maintenance, validation, regulatory documentation, and lifecycle support.

Modern analysis platforms are integrating container orchestration, automated version control, and audit-ready reporting to help laboratories meet FDA 21 CFR Part 11 requirements. Providers offering unified hardware, analytics, validation, and support services are well positioned to secure long-term customer relationships.

Regional High Content Screening Market Outlook

North America accounted for 41.78% of global revenue in 2025, supported by established biopharmaceutical clusters, significant venture funding, and extensive drug discovery infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is forecast to record the fastest regional growth at a 6.17% CAGR through 2031. Expansion is being fueled by increasing clinical development activity, government investment in compliant cell-manufacturing facilities, and more efficient digital regulatory systems.

Europe is expected to maintain steady growth as interoperable health data initiatives support AI projects combining clinical, imaging, and molecular datasets. South America, the Middle East, and Africa currently represent smaller market shares but offer rising opportunities as regional contract research sites expand their capacity for multinational clinical trials.

Overall, the high content screening market outlook remains positive as AI, cloud infrastructure, automation, and advanced cell-based models improve research efficiency. Continued innovation in software and flexible service models is expected to broaden access while helping pharmaceutical companies accelerate drug discovery and make better-informed development decisions.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Cost-effective drug discovery imperatives

4.2.2 AI-powered image-analysis advancements

4.2.3 Oncology-focused funding surge for cell-based research

4.2.4 Phenotypic screening adoption for 3D organoids

4.2.5 Cloud-connected HCS instruments enabling distributed labs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High capital expenditure for HCS platforms

4.3.2 Shortage of data-science talent for HCS analytics

4.3.3 Massive image-data storage & compliance burdens

4.3.4 Inter-vendor software interoperability gaps

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Instruments

5.1.1.1 Cell Imaging and Analysis Systems

5.1.1.2 Flow Cytometers

5.1.2 Consumables & Reagents

5.1.2.1 Reagents and Assay Kits

5.1.2.2 Microplates

5.1.2.3 Other Consumables

5.1.3 Software

5.1.4 Services

5.1.5 Accessories

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Primary & Secondary Screening

5.2.2 Target Identification & Validation

5.2.3 Toxicity Studies

5.2.4 Compound Profiling

5.2.5 Other Emerging Applications

5.3 By End-User

5.3.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

5.3.2 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

5.3.3 Academic & Government Institutes

5.3.4 Other End-Users

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 India

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Australia

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 GCC

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.3.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.3.2 Danaher Corporation

6.3.3 Revvity, Inc.

6.3.4 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

6.3.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.3.6 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

6.3.7 Agilent Technologies Inc.

6.3.8 Olympus Corporation

6.3.9 Sartorius AG

6.3.10 Tecan Group Ltd.

6.3.11 Merck KGaA

6.3.12 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

6.3.13 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (HCS AI modules)

6.3.14 Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

6.3.15 ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.

6.3.16 Alpha-Med Scientific, Inc.

6.3.17 Arrayjet Ltd.

6.3.18 Bitplane AG (Oxford Instruments)

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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