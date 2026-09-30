Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market (2026-2031) - Advancements In AI And Machine Learning Accelerate Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI, cloud platforms and omics integration are accelerating drug discovery, fueling molecular modeling and CRO demand. Asia-Pacific offers opportunities despite cost, security and talent barriers.

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drug Discovery Informatics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drug discovery informatics market was valued at USD 2.97 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 3.27 billion in 2026 to USD 5.25 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.97% during the 2026-2031 forecast period. Growth is being driven by artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, cloud-based informatics platforms, expanding omics datasets and rising pharmaceutical research and development investment.

Artificial Intelligence Transforms Drug Discovery Workflows

AI-powered drug discovery platforms can reduce lead-identification cycles by up to 50%, enabling researchers to evaluate millions of in-silico molecules before synthesis. Investment in biologically aware foundation models is also increasing, highlighted by Bioptimus' USD 76 million fundraising initiative. These technologies support protein-folding analysis, disease phenotype prediction, molecular screening and clinical development.

Regulatory momentum is encouraging broader adoption. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's January 2025 draft guidance introduced a risk-based framework for establishing the credibility of AI models used in drug development. Pharmaceutical technology collaborations, including Eli Lilly's work with OpenAI, further demonstrate the integration of generative AI across discovery, preclinical research and clinical operations. AI is also improving patient recruitment by matching electronic health records with protocol-specific eligibility criteria, helping sponsors increase enrollment and limit trial delays.

Cloud-Based Drug Discovery Informatics Gains Momentum

Cloud infrastructure provides scalable access to high-performance computing and may reduce the total cost of ownership for computational chemistry workloads by 60% to 80% compared with on-premises systems. Novo Nordisk's use of NVIDIA's Gefion supercomputer demonstrates how GPU-optimized infrastructure can accelerate the training of protein-language models for neurological research.

Cloud-hosted application programming interfaces and standardized data connections are also improving clinical study efficiency. An FDA pilot connecting electronic health records with clinical data capture systems showed the potential to reduce study startup timelines by as much as 60%. To protect intellectual property, many biopharmaceutical companies are adopting hybrid cloud architectures that retain sensitive datasets in private environments while using compliant public cloud resources for large simulations.

Implementation Costs Remain a Market Constraint

Enterprise drug discovery software can require upfront investments ranging from USD 500,000 to USD 2 million, while implementation and support services may double total expenditure over three to five years. Integrating electronic laboratory notebooks, laboratory information management systems and high-content screening platforms can extend deployment schedules to 12 to 18 months.

Cloud subscriptions reduce initial capital requirements, but concerns remain regarding the security of proprietary compounds and pending patent information. Frequent software updates may also increase long-term ownership costs. Additional challenges include a shortage of skilled informatics professionals capable of managing complex computational biology, data science and regulatory workflows.

Sequencing and Molecular Modeling Shape Segment Growth

Sequencing and target data analysis accounted for 35.12% of the drug discovery informatics market in 2025, supported by the central role of genomics and proteomics in early-stage discovery. High-throughput sequencing continues to generate substantial datasets for modeling, screening and target validation.

Molecular modeling is forecast to be the fastest-growing functional segment, with a CAGR of 13.34%. Transformer-based tools are improving virtual screening performance and reducing false-positive results. AI is also accelerating conformer generation, free-energy perturbation and the prediction of absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion and toxicity properties. Cloud computing allows more organizations to run large-scale molecular dynamics simulations, while growing regulatory acceptance of computational toxicology supports further adoption.

Pharmaceutical companies held 47.85% of market revenue in 2025 as major organizations expanded integrated informatics systems across discovery, preclinical research and early development. Contract research organizations are expected to grow at a 12.34% CAGR as sponsors increasingly outsource advanced analytics, cloud hosting, algorithm validation, regulatory support and decentralized trial management.

North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Records Fastest Growth

North America represented 44.76% of global drug discovery informatics revenue in 2025. The region benefits from significant pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, established technology infrastructure, access to investment and clearer regulatory guidance for AI model reliability. However, persistent recruitment challenges continue to increase demand for specialized service providers.

Europe remains an important market, supported by initiatives to standardize medicinal product information and improve cross-border data interoperability. GDPR requirements are also advancing privacy-preserving technologies such as federated learning.

Asia-Pacific is projected to record the fastest regional CAGR of 13.98% through 2031. China's investigational drug pipeline expanded to 4,391 assets between 2021 and 2024, while China-to-West licensing agreements reached USD 8.4 billion in 2024. Regulatory reforms, expanding biotechnology investment and a growing research workforce are strengthening regional demand. Japan and South Korea are streamlining trial governance, India continues to expand its cost-efficient contract research sector, and Singapore is expected to increase its biotechnology workforce substantially during the decade.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope Of The Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Advancements In Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning

4.2.2 Growing Adoption Of Cloud-Based Informatics Platforms

4.2.3 Expansion Of Omics Data Generation And Integration

4.2.4 Rising Pharmaceutical R&D Investments Globally

4.2.5 Government Incentives For Domestic Drug Innovation

4.2.6 Increasing Demand For Precision Medicine And Personalized Therapies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Implementation And Licensing Costs

4.3.2 Shortage Of Skilled Informatics Professionals

4.3.3 Interoperability And Data Standardization Challenges

4.3.4 Data Security And Intellectual Property Concerns

4.4 Regulatory Landscape

4.5 Porter's Five Forces

4.5.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.5.3 Threat Of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat Of Substitutes

4.5.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Investment & Funding Trends

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Function

5.1.1 Sequencing & Target Data Analysis

5.1.2 Docking

5.1.3 Molecular Modeling

5.1.4 Library & Database Preparation

5.1.5 Other Functions

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Pharmaceutical Companies

5.2.2 Biotechnology Companies

5.2.3 Contract Research Organizations

5.2.4 Other End Users

5.3 By Solution

5.3.1 Software

5.3.2 Services

5.4 By Workflow

5.4.1 Discovery Informatics

5.4.2 Development Informatics

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Business Segments, Financials, Headcount, Key Information, Market Rank, Market Share, Products and Services, and analysis of Recent Developments)

6.3.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

6.3.2 Dassault Systmes (BIOVIA)

6.3.3 PerkinElmer

6.3.4 Schrdinger, Inc.

6.3.5 Certara

6.3.6 IBM

6.3.7 Infosys

6.3.8 Collaborative Drug Discovery

6.3.9 Genedata

6.3.10 Charles River Laboratories

6.3.11 Jubilant Biosys

6.3.12 Selvita

6.3.13 Aragen Life Sciences

6.3.14 Eurofins Discovery

6.3.15 Zifo RnD Solutions

6.3.16 Exscientia

6.3.17 BenevolentAI

6.3.18 Insilico Medicine

6.3.19 Atomwise

6.3.20 ChemAxon

6.3.21 BioSolveIT

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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