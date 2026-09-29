Apeing Reaches Stage 5 Of 33-Stage Token Presale As Project Reports More Than $108,000 Raised

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apeing, an Ethereum-based memecoin project, today announced that its $APEING token presale has reached Stage 5, known as“Dip Devourers,” marking the latest milestone in its planned 33-stage token launch.









At the current Stage 5 phase, $APEING is priced at $0.00055. According to the project, the presale has raised more than $108,000, with more than 425 holders and over 475 million tokens sold to date.

The latest milestone comes as Apeing continues to progress through its staged presale structure ahead of its planned token listing. Each stage of the presale has a defined token allocation and price, providing a structured progression from the current phase toward subsequent stages.

Apeing Advances Through Its 33-Stage Presale

The Stage 5 milestone represents the latest phase of Apeing's planned 33-stage launch structure. The project has designed the presale around sequential stages, with token pricing and allocations changing as the launch progresses.









Apeing 's current stated listing price for $APEING is $0.01. The project says the staged structure is intended to provide a defined framework for its presale as it moves toward its planned listing.

In addition to the token presale, Apeing has introduced a pre-listing staking program with four participation tiers: Chimp, Monkey, Degen, and Giga Ape. Each tier has its own stated purchase threshold, annual percentage yield (APY), and reward-claim schedule.

The current staking structure includes:



Chimp: $500 or more, with a stated 10% APY

Monkey: $1,000 or more, with a stated 25% APY

Degen: $3,000 or more, with a stated 50% APY Giga Ape: $15,000 or more, with a stated 85% APY

According to Apein, staking rewards are subject to different claim schedules depending on the selected tier, ranging from listing day to 60 days after listing. The project also states that participants can unstake during the presale period.

Presale Milestone Adds to Apeing's Launch Roadmap

The Stage 5 announcement is part of Apeing 's broader development and token-launch roadmap. The project is combining a meme-focused brand with a structured presale and staking system as it works toward its planned token listing.

Apeing says its current presale figures include more than $108,000 raised, over 425 holders, and more than 475 million $APEING tokens sold.

The project will continue progressing through its remaining presale stages, with pricing and token allocations determined according to its published stage structure.

For additional information about the Apeing project, including its current presale stage, token information, staking structure, and launch roadmap, interested readers can refer to the project's official channels.

About Apeing

Apeing is an Ethereum-based memecoin project developing the $APEING token through a 33-stage presale structure. The project combines a staged token launch with a pre-listing staking program and is progressing toward its planned token listing.









For More Information:

Website: Visit the Official Apeing Website

Telegram: Join the Apeing Telegram Channe

Twitter: Follow Apeing ON X (Formerly Twitter)

Contact details:

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