Alphacel Global And Avion Advisors Expand Strategic Partnership Across APAC

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Expanded partnership advances clinical development, AI-driven longevity infrastructure, governance and strategic growth across Southeast Asia and greater APAC

- Chris M. G. Ha

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alphacel Global PL, the Singapore-based biotechnology and wellness company behind SURAN NAMI, and Avion Advisors, LLC are expanding their strategic partnership to support Alphacel's next stage of growth across Southeast Asia, East Asia and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

The expanded mandate moves the relationship beyond a traditional advisory scope toward longer-term execution. Avion will work alongside Alphacel's leadership on market development across priority Asian markets, including Thailand and China, while contributing to long-term governance through board-level participation.

The companies will also develop AI-driven infrastructure designed to connect clinical evidence, product intelligence, market data and real-world outcomes as Alphacel expands its longevity and healthy-aging platform.

“Aging is one of the most consequential healthcare and social challenges of our generation,” said Lincoln Yeo, Co-Founder of Alphacel Global and Chairman of Contracts and Purchasing at Lions Home For The Elders.“Through Alphacel and my work with Lions Home, I have seen the importance of supporting people throughout the aging process and the opportunity for science, nutrition and innovation to help people maintain health, function and independence for longer.”

“Our work with Avion is now developing beyond international expansion into the systems Alphacel will need for its next stage - clinical development, technology, governance and stronger integration across international markets,” Yeo added.

Thailand as a Platform for Clinical and Market Development

The expanded partnership follows a regulatory development in Thailand, where a curcumin-based dietary supplement within Alphacel's portfolio has received registration from the Thai Food and Drug Administration, supporting its development within the Thai market.

Alphacel and Avion emphasize that regulatory registration and clinical validation serve different purposes. Registration of a dietary supplement should not be interpreted as evidence that an ingredient produces a specific clinical effect, that a formulation demonstrates superior bioavailability, or that claims relating to disease prevention, treatment or longevity have been clinically substantiated. Those questions require appropriate scientific investigation.

Alphacel therefore intends to build on market access with a structured clinical-development programme designed to evaluate its formulations through appropriate research methodologies, clinical partnerships and measurable outcomes.

“We see longevity as increasingly connected to sovereignty - both for countries building the capabilities to support healthier, more resilient populations and for individuals seeking greater agency over their own health outcomes,” said Chris M. G. Ha, Managing Partner of Avion Advisors.“Our goal with Alphacel is to build the scientific, technological and institutional infrastructure that allows those capabilities to compound: stronger evidence, better intelligence, responsible innovation and ultimately better-informed decisions about health.”

Alphacel's flagship SURAN NAMI portfolio is built around advanced delivery technologies designed to improve the water solubility and bioavailability of active ingredients. Its portfolio includes formulations incorporating curcumin, NMN, vitamins, CoQ10, omega fatty acids and other natural compounds.

Building AI Infrastructure for Longevity

A central component of the expanded partnership will be technology infrastructure capable of connecting information that traditionally exists across separate scientific, clinical and commercial systems.

Avion is assembling a multidisciplinary technical team spanning biotechnology, consumer health and wellness, longevity, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence and engineering. The programme will include Gabriel Silva, whose work will focus on the infrastructure required to support increasingly data-intensive longevity ecosystems, and Andrey Brutski, whose work will include the development and application of agentic systems designed to help Alphacel scale intelligence, workflows and operations across markets.

The companies intend to bring together clinical evidence, formulation and product data, practitioner engagement, market intelligence, consumer adoption and longitudinal outcomes within a more integrated intelligence environment.

“Longevity does not suffer from a shortage of information; it suffers from fragmentation,” Ha said.“Clinical evidence, formulation science, consumer behavior and market intelligence often exist in completely separate environments. The opportunity is to build infrastructure that connects those signals and use intelligent and increasingly agentic systems to make that knowledge actionable at scale - while maintaining the scientific governance and human judgment that healthcare demands.”

Governance, Regional Growth and Strategic Capital

Thailand and China will serve as immediate priorities within a broader APAC strategy. Rather than approaching international growth principally through conventional product distribution, Alphacel and Avion intend to connect clinical partnerships, distribution, institutional relationships, consumer channels, scientific development and strategic partnerships.

“Scientific innovation creates its greatest value when people can understand it, trust it and ultimately incorporate it into their lives,” said Jonathan Tan, Co-Founder and CMO of Alphacel Global.“Our opportunity is to build our products into an internationally recognized portfolio while ensuring that the way we communicate our products develops alongside the evidence, technology and infrastructure behind them.”

The expanded relationship will also deepen Avion's involvement in Alphacel's corporate governance and long-term strategic development. Alphacel expects its next phase to include strategic growth capital supporting clinical-development programmes, technology infrastructure, market expansion, organizational capabilities and strategic opportunities across the longevity ecosystem.

The objective is to align capital with measurable capability development and the scientific and operating infrastructure required to sustain growth.

About Avion Advisors

Avion Advisors, LLC is an institutional strategy and innovation firm focused on Sovereign Innovation. Avion integrates strategy, capital, technology, operating systems and execution to build enduring capabilities and translate strategic ambition into measurable, long-term outcomes.

About Alphacel Global

Alphacel Global PL is a Singapore-based biotechnology and wellness company developing advanced nutraceutical formulations and delivery technologies. Its flagship SURAN NAMI portfolio incorporates advanced delivery technologies across formulations containing natural compounds, vitamins and other active ingredients. Alphacel is expanding its operations across Asia while developing its strategic infrastructure around healthy aging and longevity.



Chris M. G. Ha

Avion Advisors

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