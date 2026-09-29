The Sacred Rays Of God By Paul Of Venus Launches On Apple Books, Overdrive And Kobo Worldwide

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Now on Apple Books (US), OverDrive for libraries, and Kobo worldwide - with hardback, workbook, and Sound Activations also available

MOUNT SHASTA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Sacred Rays of God, the Mount Shasta-rooted spiritual work by Paul of Venus, is now discoverable as an ebook on Apple Books (United States), OverDrive for library readers, and Rakuten Kobo storefronts worldwide - while a companion practice stack of hardback, workbook, and Sacred Rays of God Sound Activations remains available through the book's home site and primary print distributors. Freshly verified ebook and library listings join hardback availability via IngramSpark, Amazon, and Hugendubel in Germany, plus directory pages on Lowkey Books, The Book List, and AllAuthor.Readers seeking a digital edition can find the title on Apple Books and across Kobo storefronts worldwide, including new listings across Asia, Europe, and Latin America, in addition to earlier availability in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, South Africa, India, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Library discovery is open via OverDrive's media page for the ebook. Hardback distribution continues via IngramSpark and Amazon, with a product detail live on Hugendubel; the companion workbook is on Amazon; and the Sacred Rays of God Sound Activations remain on . Together they form one practice path: digital access, print, daily structure, and frequency work.A book of the Sacred Rays - and a library for embodimentThe Sacred Rays of God presents the Sacred Rays as currents of Divine Light - streams of illumination, compassion, transformation, and remembrance. Framed through Mount Shasta's landscape of pilgrimage and metaphysical study, the work blends narrative, meditation, affirmation, and activation so readers meet the Rays as practice, not only as idea.Paul of Venus describes transmissions received in communion with Ascended Masters and celestial teachers, offered as invitation rather than dogma. Themes of New Earth awareness, heart-centered embodiment, and sacred landscape run throughout. Readers can choose the Apple Books, Kobo, or OverDrive ebook; paperback or hardback in print; the workbook for daily structure; or the Sacred Rays of God Sound Activations for frequency work.Where to find the book- Book site and Sacred Rays of God Sound Activations:- Shop (paperback, hardback, workbook links): shop- Ebook on Apple Books (US):- Ebook via OverDrive (libraries):- Ebook on Kobo (Worldwide):- Ebook on Kobo (US):- Hardback via IngramSpark:- Hardback on Amazon:- Hardback on Hugendubel (Germany):- Workbook on Amazon:- Lowkey Books:- The Book List:- AllAuthor:Current offerings with Paul of VenusAlongside the book and Sacred Rays of God Sound Activations, Paul of Venus continues private and small-group work on the land through Mt Shasta Spiritual Tours:- 10.10.10 - The Gateway of Eternity (October 10, 2026)- 11:11 - The Portal of Love (November 11, 2026)- The Venus Retreat (February 13–15, 2027)- 3-Day Private Retreat Missions - private Sacred Rays / Mount Shasta immersion (dates arranged privately)- Half-day, full-day, and Full Day Mission paths available by private requestHe also teaches 5 Steps into the 5th Dimension, a master class for human embodiment, atMeet points and energy exchange are confirmed privately upon booking. Public materials list Mount Shasta, CA only. Tours and retreat details:Media and readers seeking spiritual books Mount Shasta, Sacred Rays of God, or Paul of Venus writings can start at the book site above.About Paul of Venus and The Sacred Rays of GodPaul of Venus is a Mount Shasta spiritual teacher and author whose work centers on Divine Light, embodiment, and Star Family reunion in frequency. The Sacred Rays of God introduces readers to the Sacred Rays as living forces of consciousness, with companion formats - ebook, hardback, workbook, and Sacred Rays of God Sound Activations - designed for different ways of receiving the same current. Online:Media ContactPaul of VenusThe Sacred Rays of GodEmail:...Mobile (press only): 424-345-7333Mount Shasta, CAWeb:Shop: shop###

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The Sacred Rays of God by Paul of Venus Launches on Apple Books, OverDrive and Kobo Worldwide News Provided By Mt Shasta Spiritual Tours September 29, 2026, 05:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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