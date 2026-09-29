Cameroonian Filmmaker Sahndra Fon Dufe Selected For Authentica Series Lab

Sahndra Fon Dufe

AuthentiCa LAB 2026 Cohort

Sahndra Fon Dufe writing

Sahndra Fon Dufe, first Cameroonian selected for AuthenticA, joins the program's first all-female cohort of African screenwriters.

- Selina Ukwuoma, Director of Writing Programmes, Realness Institute

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- First Cameroonian participant joins the program's first all-female cohort of African screenwriters.

Cameroonian filmmaker, writer, creative strategist, and cultural entrepreneur Sahndra Fon Dufe has been selected for the fifth edition of the AuthenticA Series Lab, where she will develop an original project as a limited television series.

Sahndra Fon Dufe is the first Cameroonian selected for the AuthenticA Series Lab, marking a significant milestone for Cameroonian storytelling and the country's growing presence within international screen development.

Her selection also comes as AuthenticA enters its first-ever all-female cohort. For the first time since the program launched in 2022, every writer selected for the lab is a woman. Fon Dufe joins Nigerian writer Lateefah Mayaki, Ghanaian-Canadian writer-director Lindsey Addawoo, and South African filmmaker Phumi Morare in the four-person cohort, selected from a field of 144 applications across 27 countries.

FROM CAMEROON TO ETHIOPIA, GENEVA, AND SERIES MANIA

AuthenticA is a development program run by the Realness Institute with Geneva-based philanthropic organization The Storyboard Collective, with support from the Canada Media Fund and Series Mania Forum.

The 2026 program opened with an eight-day in-person residency in Ethiopia, followed by online development sessions. The writers will then undertake a second residency in Geneva, Switzerland, before travelling to Lille, France, where they will pitch their projects as part of the African Series Pitch at Series Mania Forum in March 2027.

Throughout the program, Fon Dufe will work with experienced mentors and industry professionals to develop her original project toward a professional pilot script and pitch materials designed to meet international industry standards. Writers retain the rights to the material developed through the program.

A NEW INTERNATIONAL CHAPTER

Fon Dufe's selection builds on a career spanning filmmaking, writing, acting, media and creative entrepreneurship.

She is the founder of African Pictures International (API), a creative ecosystem focused on African and diasporic storytelling, and the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Black Film Wire, an independent trade publication covering Black and African cinema and the wider creative economy.

Through both platforms, Fon Dufe has worked across storytelling, media, industry visibility, partnerships, and the international positioning of African creative work.

Her selection for AuthenticA places her work within a development program that has supported African screenwriters in transforming original concepts into professionally developed episodic projects and connecting them with international industry opportunities.

ABOUT SAHNDRA FON DUFE

Sahndra Fon Dufe is a Cameroonian filmmaker, writer, creative strategist, and cultural entrepreneur. She is the founder of African Pictures International and founder and Editor-in-Chief of Black Film Wire.

Her work spans film, television, media, creative strategy and African storytelling, with a particular focus on creating greater visibility, access, and international pathways for African and diasporic stories.

Fon Dufe has spoken on African film, storytelling, culture, and the creative economy at platforms including AFRICANXT, the University of Southern California (USC), the University of San Diego, and the Cameroon International Film Festival (CAMIFF). Her work and perspectives on African film and culture have also been featured at Nigeria's National Theatre.

Her writing credits include the original screenplay Unconditional Love and 15 Wives. Her film and television credits include Madame Secretary (CBS), Mind of a Man (GSN), The Forgiven, Black November, One Night in Vegas (Prime Video), and Refugees.

Adesewa Bolu

African Pictures International

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Cameroonian Filmmaker Sahndra Fon Dufe Selected for AuthenticA Series Lab News Provided By African Pictures International September 29, 2026, 05:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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