Allyson Felix Embraces Motherhood And An Olympic Comeback With Momcozy

The seven-time Olympic gold medallist is pursuing an ambitious return to competition while showing that motherhood and personal goals do not have to compete.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, September 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Allyson Felix is returning to the track with her sights set on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, and this time, she is building the journey around motherhood.

Momcozy, the Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump Brand, supports mothers through thoughtful innovations designed around the realities of pregnancy, breastfeeding and everyday family life. Guided by its commitment to“Putting Moms First,” the brand is trusted by more than six million mothers and families worldwide.

The most decorated American track and field athlete in Olympic history retired from professional competition in 2022. Now a mother of two, Felix is exploring what may be possible at the age of 42 while remaining present for school drop-offs, pickups and the everyday moments of family life.

Her comeback is not simply about adding another medal to a career that already includes 11 Olympic medals and 20 World Championship medals. It is about pursuing something difficult, accepting that success is not guaranteed and showing her children the value of working towards an ambitious goal.

That lesson has already become part of family life. Felix recalled racing her seven-year-old daughter, Camryn, during a training session. Camryn had expected her mother to let her win, but Felix crossed the finish line first. What began as a playful race became an opportunity to talk about discipline, effort and the reality that meaningful achievements must be earned.

Speaking to the magazine Parents, Felix shared that she wants her children to see her attempt something bold, even if she does not ultimately achieve it.“I want to see what's possible, and I want to show my children,” she said.

Her journey was featured through Momcozy's global “Mom, and More” campaign, which challenges the idea that motherhood should reduce a woman's identity. Instead, the campaign recognises mothers as multidimensional individuals whose families, careers, interests and ambitions can exist together.

For Pinoy mothers balancing family life with work, personal goals and their own wellbeing, Felix's story offers a powerful reminder: returning to an ambition does not require returning to the person you were before motherhood. Goals can evolve around a mother's current priorities and still remain meaningful.

Felix is approaching this Olympic campaign very differently from those earlier in her career. Rather than returning to the relentless international competition schedule of an elite athlete, she plans to be selective about where and when she races.

She still wants to handle school drop-offs and pickups, volunteer at her daughter's school library and remain present for her children. Her comeback is being fitted around those priorities, not pursued at their expense.

That does not make the journey easy. Felix acknowledged that there are days when training feels overwhelming, her body hurts and the possibility of falling short weighs heavily on her. However, she continues to remind herself that pursuing the goal is valuable in itself.

Her story reflects a reality many mothers understand: ambition does not always return in the same form after having children. It may need to move at a different pace, accommodate new responsibilities or be supported by an entirely new definition of success.

Felix's advocacy for mothers extends well beyond sport. Following a life-threatening experience with severe pre-eclampsia and the premature birth of Camryn at 32 weeks, she became a prominent advocate for maternal health and fair treatment for pregnant athletes.

She has since spoken publicly about Black maternal health disparities, challenged sponsorship structures that penalised pregnant athletes and supported childcare facilities and grants for athlete mothers. Felix has described motherhood as the experience that helped her find the courage to speak more openly about what she believes.

Through“Mom, and More,” Momcozy celebrates women like Felix who are expanding the possibilities associated with motherhood, not by expecting mothers to do everything, but by recognising their right to continue pursuing what matters to them with meaningful support.

This commitment is also reflected in the Momcozy Wellness 1 Warm-Massage Wearable Breast Pump, featured during the Brand Day campaign. Combining wearable pumping with gentle wraparound warmth and rhythmic massage, Wellness 1 is designed to provide a more comfortable and supportive pumping experience wherever motherhood takes her.

Felix also encourages mothers to communicate what they need and lean on partners, friends and their wider support systems. Motherhood was never meant to be carried alone, and asking for help should not be treated as a sign of inadequacy. Her advice to mothers is simple:“Go heavy on the grace you give yourself.”

Whether or not her journey ultimately leads to the Olympic starting line, Felix's comeback already carries a wider message. Motherhood can change the shape and timing of a dream without bringing it to an end. By returning to the track on her own terms, Felix is showing her children and mothers everywhere that there is no single way to pursue ambition, build a family or begin again.

ABOUT MOMCOZY

Founded in 2018, Momcozy, the Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump Brand*, is a leading FemTech brand dedicated to supporting mothers from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. Through continuous innovation, Momcozy offers a comprehensive ecosystem of products designed to make motherhood more comfortable, convenient and empowering, including wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, feeding essentials and postpartum care solutions.

Today, Momcozy is chosen by over 6 million moms and families worldwide and has a presence in more than 80 countries and regions. Its products are available through Momcozy's official website and leading retailers worldwide, including Babylist, Walmart, Target and Amazon.

Momcozy's mission is to empower every mother with trusted support, innovative solutions and greater confidence throughout her motherhood journey.

* Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024.

Lee Tze Hui

momcozy

+60 11-6812 8544

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