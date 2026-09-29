Sonya Dunn Officially Requests Two Debates With Comptroller Brooke Lierman

Sonya Dunn shakes hands with Brooke Lierman. Photo: James Johnson

Sonya Dunn for Comptroller of Maryland Logo

Campaign proposes a Maryland Public Television debate with local media partners and a second debate at a Maryland HBCU featuring Joy-Ann Reid and Roland Martin.

LANHAM, MD, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dunn urges open, statewide discussions on Maryland's finances, taxpayer services, procurement oversight, and the future of the Comptroller's Office.

After sending unanswered email requests for the past month by Brooke Lierman's campaign, the campaign of Sonya Dunn for Comptroller of Maryland today formally requested two debates with incumbent Comptroller Brooke Lierman ahead of the general election, calling on the Comptroller to give Maryland voters a direct, side-by-side comparison of their vision for the office.

"Marylanders deserve to hear directly from both candidates about how we will manage the state's finances, protect taxpayers, and use this office to serve every corner of Maryland," said Sonya Dunn, candidate for Maryland Comptroller. "I am formally requesting two debates with Comptroller Lierman, and I hope she will join me on the stage so voters can make an informed decision this November."

Debate One: Maryland Public Television

The Dunn campaign requests that the first debate be hosted by Maryland Public Television (MPT), in partnership with local broadcast television stations across the state, to ensure the broadest possible reach to Maryland households.

Debate Two: A Maryland HBCU, with Bowie State recommended

The Dunn campaign requests that the second debate be held at one of Maryland's Historically Black Colleges and Universities, with Bowie State University proposed as the campaign's recommended site. The campaign further proposes that the debate be moderated by journalists Joy-Ann Reid and Roland Martin.

"Hosting a debate at an HBCU like Bowie State isn't symbolic - it's about meeting voters where they are and honoring the institutions that have shaped generations of Maryland leaders," said Dunn. "Joy-Ann Reid and Roland Martin are two of the sharpest, most respected voices in political journalism today, and Marylanders would be well served by their moderation."

The Dunn campaign looks forward to a prompt response from the Lierman campaign on dates, formats, and logistics for both debates.

Euguene Criag III

Sonya Dunn for Maryland

+1 410-412-4528

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Sonya Dunn Officially Requests Two Debates with Comptroller Brooke Lierman News Provided By Sonya Dunn for Maryland September 29, 2026, 05:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Politics, U.S. Politics



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