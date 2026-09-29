INNOCN Launches 40C1R Max: A 40-Inch 200Hz Ultrawide Monitor Built For Productivity And Gaming

40C1R Max

40" WQHD (3440x1440)

Support PIP/ PBP Windows

Easily Charge

The 40-inch WQHD ultrawide combines a 21:9 workspace, 200Hz refresh rate, HDR400 and USB-C 65W for productivity, creativity and gaming.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The new 40-inch WQHD ultrawide combines an expansive 21:9 workspace, a 200Hz refresh rate, USB-C connectivity, and versatile performance for work and play.INNOCN, a global display technology brand specializing in professional, gaming, and ultrawide monitors, today announced the launch of the INNOCN 40C1R Max, a 40-inch WQHD ultrawide monitor designed for users who want more screen space without giving up smooth, high-refresh-rate performance.Featuring a 3440 × 1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, IPS panel, and up to 200Hz refresh rate, the 40C1R Max brings productivity and entertainment together on a single expansive display. From multi-window office workflows and content creation to fast-paced gaming, the monitor is built to adapt throughout the day without requiring separate displays for work and play.A 40-Inch Ultrawide Workspace Designed for MultitaskingThe 40C1R Max expands the traditional desktop with a 40-inch 21:9 ultrawide canvas, giving users significantly more horizontal working space than a conventional 16:9 display.With a 3440 × 1440 WQHD resolution, users can keep multiple applications visible at once instead of constantly switching between tabs or overlapping windows. Developers can place coding environments, browsers, and terminals side by side, while analysts can monitor spreadsheets, communications, and research simultaneously. Video editors and content creators can work with longer timelines, larger preview areas, and additional editing panels within one continuous workspace.The ultrawide format also eliminates the center bezel found in dual-monitor setups, creating a cleaner and more seamless visual environment for productivity-focused desks.200Hz Performance That Moves Easily from Work to PlayWhile ultrawide monitors are often associated primarily with productivity, the 40C1R Max is engineered to deliver a noticeably smoother experience across both professional workflows and entertainment.With a refresh rate of up to 200Hz and a 1ms response time, motion appears more fluid whether users are scrolling through long documents, navigating creative timelines, moving between large datasets, or playing fast-paced games.The monitor also supports AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, helping reduce screen tearing and stuttering during gameplay. This flexibility makes the 40C1R Max suitable for users who rely on the same setup during working hours and gaming sessions after work.Its IPS panel provides consistent image quality and wide viewing angles, supporting everyday productivity as well as visually demanding entertainment.HDR400 and Consistent Color for Everyday Creative WorkThe INNOCN 40C1R Max combines its expansive format with HDR400 support and 99% sRGB color coverage, offering more vivid highlights, balanced colors, and greater visual depth across supported content.The IPS display maintains consistent color reproduction across wide viewing angles, making the monitor suitable not only for office applications but also for photo editing, video work, presentation design, streaming, and general content creation.For users working across a variety of tasks, the combination of color performance, screen size, and high refresh rate provides a versatile display environment without forcing them to choose between a productivity monitor and a gaming monitor.One USB-C Connection for a Simpler DesktopModern workspaces increasingly rely on laptops as the primary computer, and the 40C1R Max is designed with that workflow in mind.Its USB-C connection supports up to 65W power delivery, allowing compatible laptops such as MacBooks and Windows ultrabooks to connect to the display while receiving power through a single cable.This reduces the need for additional adapters, docks, and charging cables and helps create a cleaner workstation for home offices, hybrid workspaces, and creative setups.The monitor also includes HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity, making it easy to integrate desktop PCs, laptops, gaming systems, and other compatible devices into the same setup.Built for Work, Entertainment, and Everything BetweenInstead of targeting a single use case, the 40C1R Max is designed around the way modern users increasingly use one desk for multiple purposes.During the workday, its ultrawide format provides the room needed for multitasking, research, communication, editing, and data-heavy workflows. After hours, the same display transitions into a high-refresh-rate gaming and entertainment screen with 200Hz performance, adaptive synchronization, HDR support, and a wide field of view.Built-in speakers further simplify everyday use, allowing users to join calls, watch videos, or play media without requiring a separate desktop audio setup.For professionals, remote workers, creators, and gamers looking to consolidate their workspace, the 40C1R Max offers a single-screen alternative that balances size, performance, connectivity, and flexibility.Key Specifications: INNOCN 40C1R MaxScreen Size: 40 inchesPanel Type: IPSAspect Ratio: 21:9 UltrawideResolution: 3440 × 1440 WQHDRefresh Rate: Up to 200HzResponse Time: 1msHDR: HDR400Color Gamut: 99% sRGBAdaptive Sync: AMD FreeSync / NVIDIA G-SYNC CompatibleUSB-C: Up to 65W Power DeliveryConnectivity: USB-C, HDMI, DisplayPortAudio: Built-in SpeakersViewing Angle: 178°Screen Finish: MattePricing and AvailabilityThe INNOCN 40C1R Max is available through Amazon US.For full product specifications, current pricing, and purchasing information, visit the INNOCN 40C1R Max product page on Amazon.About INNOCNFounded in 2014, INNOCN is a global display technology brand focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of high-performance monitors and professional display solutions.Its product portfolio spans Mini LED, OLED, ultrawide, gaming, professional color, and portable displays, serving creators, office professionals, gamers, and users seeking advanced visual experiences across work and entertainment.Through continued investment in display technologies, ergonomic design, and versatile connectivity, INNOCN aims to create display solutions that adapt to the evolving ways people work, create, and play.

Lexie Xu

HONGKONG LIANHE INNOVATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

+86 175 0300 1737

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INNOCN Launches 40C1R Max: A 40-Inch 200Hz Ultrawide Monitor Built for Productivity and Gaming News Provided By HONGKONG LIANHE INNOVATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED September 29, 2026, 05:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing



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