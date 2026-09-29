The Talk Awards Honors Businesses For 15 Years Of Outstanding Customer Service

Three businesses were recently recognized by the Talk Awards for continuously providing outstanding service to their customers.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Three businesses across the country were recently honored by the Talk Awards for reaching 15 consecutive years of outstanding customer service.AquaPools of Louisiana in Duson, Louisiana, is one of the most trusted swimming pool and fiberglass pool builders in the state. The company installs fiberglass pools from Latham Pools and AVIVA Pools, with special discounts on Latham's Louisiana-built fiberglass pools engineered specifically for durability, efficiency and low-maintenance performance in the Gulf Coast climate. The team at AquaPools of Louisiana has decades of experience in guiding customers and transforming their backyards into an outdoor oasis while enhancing their homes and lifestyles. Additionally, they bring a level of customer service that is unparalleled. For more information, visit their Award Page at .Brian J. Williams, MD, PC Dermatology in Midvale, Utah, specializes in all skin conditions, ranging from mild problems such as acne or eczema to more severe conditions such as melanoma or other types of skin cancer. The practice also handles cosmetic dermatology, offering an extensive range of cosmetic services and products that will help patients look and feel their best. Dr. Williams and his team have years of training and experience and are committed to providing treatments tailored to patients' individual needs. For more information, visit their Award Page at .Fresno Hair Solutions in Fresno, California, is dedicated to helping men and women overcome hair loss with non-surgical hair restoration treatments that are effective and natural-looking. The family-owned-and-operated clinic is a trusted name in the Central Valley and has been serving clients for more than 30 years. The team's hair replacement technicians are talented, creative and have the experience to give patients a cut, look and style they will love. The small, passionate team truly cares about clients and helping to restore their image, confidence and self-esteem. Their relationships with clients are marked by honesty, integrity and compassion. For more information, visit their Award Page at .The Talk Awards is continually seeking nominations for companies providing top-notch customer or patient service, granting the Talk Award to those that earn high rankings.About The Talk AwardsIn partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, The Talk Awards uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades - all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.The Talk Awards is not about businesses competing against one another. Each individual business that is researched receives a star rating, and all those with enough positive feedback, scores and accolades will receive a 4-star to 5-star rating and an award page on The Talk Awards website. Both business owners and consumers can search the award pages to see who has received top honors.The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to .

Teresa Hersha

The Stirling Center for Excellence

+18777124758 ext.

email us here

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The Talk Awards Honors Businesses for 15 Years of Outstanding Customer Service News Provided By The Stirling Center for Excellence September 29, 2026, 05:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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