Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives

Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa

Centara Ras Fushi Resort and Spa Maldives

Celebrate the Festive Season with Island-Inspired Experiences at Centara's Picturesque Maldivian Resorts

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The magic of the holidays takes on new meaning in a tropical island setting, as Centara's four Maldivian resorts welcome guests with a vibrant calendar of festive celebrations, gourmet dining, creative masterclasses, wellness rituals, immersive experiences, live entertainment, and moreAs the festive season approaches, trade the winter chill and city bustle for the gentle rhythm of island life at Centara Hotels & Resorts' four distinctive Maldivian destinations. From sunlit days by the ocean to evenings shaped by seasonal traditions, each resort offers its own expression of the festive season, bringing together considered experiences, culinary moments and the natural beauty of the Maldives.Discover an elegant island festive season at Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, while Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives brings a considered programme of family-focused experiences shaped around discovery and togetherness. At Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection, the festivities unfold both above and beneath the waves, drawing guests into the island's rich marine world. At Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, an adults-only setting offers a more intimate expression of the season, with each resort bringing its own distinct character, sense of place and rhythm to the celebrations.Centara Grand Lagoon MaldivesNestled within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, a short luxury speedboat journey from Velana International Airport, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives offers a refined setting for the festive season, where privacy and considered comfort shape every stay.With an array of elegant beachfront and overwater accommodation, including spacious two- and three-bedroom residences, each setting offers a private perspective on the lagoon and natural beauty of the island. The season unfolds through an array of culinary experiences, water sports and guided island excursions, complemented by the restorative rituals of SPA Cenvaree Retreat. As the festive days take shape around the lagoon, settle into the gentle rhythm of the ocean and discover a considered celebration shaped by natural beauty, understated luxury and the distinctive character of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives.Under this year's theme, The Season: Beautifully Curated, the resort presents a collection of experiences designed to blend the natural beauty of the Maldives with refined luxury. From December 20th through January 7th, become immersed in a thoughtfully crafted calendar of celebrations, anchored by sophisticated culinary journeys, including elegant Gala Dinners on December 24th and New Year's Eve, alongside exclusive immersive festive experiences and bespoke themed feasts.For those seeking something more active, the experience perfectly balances relaxation with adventure, featuring restorative Sunrise Yoga, masterclasses in festive beverage creation, and vibrant cultural performances. The little ones also take top priority, with a dedicated lineup of creative workshops and engaging activities leading up to the grand island arrival of Santa himself. The festive crescendo arrives on December 31st with a sparkling countdown to 2027, followed by a tranquil New Year's Day luncheon to welcome the year ahead.The curated experience continues into the first week of January when guests can embrace the island's revitalising energy with beachside challenges and jujutsu sessions. The younger guests are treated to a lively festive party at the season's grand finale on January 7th, with the festive beachside arrival of Ded Moroz, the traditional Slavic equivalent of Santa Claus, providing an elegant finale to the festive season.Centara Mirage Lagoon MaldivesCelebrate the season with unforgettable family moments at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, an immersive destination of family-friendly adventure. Situated within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, this sun-drenched retreat is designed to delight guests of all generations with its action-packed water park attractions and vibrant beachfront dining destinations. Every corner of the resort promises an unforgettable holiday experience that will last long in the memory.This festive season, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives welcomes families and sun-seekers alike to embrace an exciting holiday escape under the theme of A Family Celebration of Festive Wonder. Running from December 20th through January 8th, the resort transforms into a vibrant, tropical wonderland where family adventures blend with magical holiday celebrations.The festive calendar is packed with experiences tailored for all ages, beginning with creative festive masterclasses and workshops. Families can also dive into high-energy activities such as OctoSplash treasure hunts or take on the Lazy River Family Challenge, ensuring endless entertainment for younger guests. The celebrations reach their peak with festive carols and a Gala Dinner. On December 24th, guests can look forward to an appearance by Santa Claus alongside a family day lunch and relaxed beachside celebrations.The year draws to a spectacular close with pre-dinner cocktail receptions, an elegant Gala Dinner, and vibrant beach celebrations under the stars to welcome 2027. The festive journey then continues into the new year with a series of unique dining experiences, including a Maldivian Family Beach BBQ, Orthodox celebrations featuring fresh seafood and festive flavours, and creative masterclasses that guarantee a holiday to remember.Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara CollectionSet against the pristine backdrop of the South Ari Atoll, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection promises a chance to escape the ordinary and embrace an end-of-year celebration deeply rooted in nature. Redefining traditional holiday tropes, this year's theme is“A Festive Season Guided by the Rhythms of the Island.” From the vibrant house reef to the lush shores, every aspect of the 112-villa property becomes a canvas for authentic Maldivian hospitality and unforgettable seasonal magic.The holiday spirit awakens naturally across the island, beginning with a joyful Cake Mixing Ceremony in November that sets a warm, inviting tone for the weeks ahead. As mid-December approaches, the resort transforms into a tropical wonderland, with the festivities officially taking flight on December 14th as Santa and his elves arrive at the Water Sports Beach, before an enchanting tree lighting ceremony and live carols under the stars.Wellness takes centre stage with daily Tropical Sunrise Yoga, Paradise Mat Pilates and bespoke SPA Cenvaree masterclasses, offering a mindful, rejuvenating escape. For those drawn to the ocean, the resort's exceptional marine adventures offer an immersive window into the underwater world of South Ari Atoll, from exploring its award-winning house reef to whale shark and manta snorkelling, complemented by sunset fishing and other aquatic excursions. Meanwhile, younger guests are swept up in the wonder of Camp Safari, where island-inspired programming ranges from Maldivian Origami and festive ornament crafting to thrilling scavenger hunts and pizza masterclasses.A highlight of the season is an exclusive Italian Grape Pairing Dinner, guided by a renowned sommelier who brings Cape Winelands expertise to the Atoll for a highly curated journey. As the holiday peak approaches, evenings transition between starlit beach cinema screenings and tropical BBQ feasts. Finally, New Year's Eve is a chance to toast the final sunset of 2026 before moving into an elegant Gala Dinner. The night culminates in a New Year's countdown on the Reef Deck, alive with music and entertainment beneath the stars. The warmth of the season flows gracefully into January, concluding with a relaxed Orthodox gathering featuring coastal BBQ dinners and seasonal spa workshops, ensuring the holidays end exactly as they began, relaxed, connected, and beautifully serene.Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa MaldivesThis festive season, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives welcomes guests to celebrate the moments that matter most under the theme, Groovy Festive Moments: Made for You and Yours. Step into this adults-only island playground where breathtaking beauty meets a retro-inspired, high-energy escape. Trading the traditional for sun-drenched shores and island beats, the resort sets the stage for guests to celebrate together, create unforgettable memories, and get lost in the rhythm of the season.The festivities start off on December 03rd with a Cake Mixing tradition to get everyone in the holiday spirit, before the enchanting Tree Lighting ceremony that will illuminate Waves Beach on December 15th. Enjoy a drink at Festive Cocktail O'clock, listen to live carols, and let the island energy take over. Guests can further enjoy their days with mornings of Hatha Yoga or Full Body Stretching, then heighten the tempo with Aqua Gym, Beach Volleyball, and Thai Boxing at the Fitness Centre.The ocean is calling with endless ways to explore the vibrant Maldivian waters. Dive into the deep blue with Turtle, Nurse Shark, and Manta Snorkelling trips, or take it easy above the waves with Parasailing, Sunset Dolphin Cruises, and Semi-Submarine adventures. When the sun goes down, the island's soul really shines. Sip on crafted cocktails during lively Shisha Nights, belt out your favourite tunes at Ras Fushi Karaoke, or catch a flick under the stars with beachside screenings of holiday classics.To celebrate December 24th in true Maldivian style, Santa makes a spirited arrival by Jet Ski at Waves Beach, before the sun sets and the evening unfolds into a sophisticated Festive Eve Dinner featuring interactive culinary stations. The celebration continues on the sand with a vibrant showcase of traditional Boduberu, a dynamic Thai boxing demonstration, and curated DJ sets under the stars.The relaxed island rhythm carries into the next day with a leisurely breakfast and an afternoon of Pétanque by the ocean. As the year draws to a close, guests can welcome 2027 at the New Year's Eve Gala Dinner on Waves Beach, counting down the final moments with delectable dining, live music, and captivating Indonesian dance performances. The festivities elevate further on New Year's Day with a leisurely Brunch Buffet, and the magic will continue lingering until January 6th when an elegant beachfront Orthodox Celebration Dinner brings the radiant season to a graceful close.

Shivanka Nawarathne

Lagoon Assets Pvt Ltd

+ +971 50 110 4635

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Celebrate the Festive Season with Island-Inspired Experiences at Centara's Picturesque Maldivian Resorts News Provided By Lagoon Assets Pvt Ltd September 29, 2026, 05:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.