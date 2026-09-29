Dr. Simon Ourian, Whose Patients Have Included Kim Kardashian And Adriana Lima, Launches 'Ask Dr. Ourian'

Dr. Ourian will publish patient questions each month in his own words, starting with melasma, laser hair removal, and laser resurfacing on deeper skin tones

- Simon OurianTM, D HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Simon Ourian, founder and medical director of Epione Beverly Hills, has launched Ask Dr. Ourian, a patient education series at epionebh/ask-dr-ourian. The series publishes his answers to the questions patients ask most often in consultation. Each answer is recorded in his words, transcribed, and reviewed by him before it goes live.Dr. Ourian has practiced in Beverly Hills since 1998, and his patients have included Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Megan Fox, Lady Gaga, and supermodel Adriana Lima. He developed the Coolaserand Coolbeamtreatments used at Epione. Treatment at the practice begins with an in-person consultation, and not every patient is accepted as a candidate.For years, Dr. Ourian answered the same questions several times a week, one patient at a time. The series puts those answers on the record. The first five questions are:. Why does melasma come back?. What is the difference between thin skin and loose skin?. How many laser hair removal sessions do you actually need?. Is laser resurfacing safe on darker skin?. Can white stretch marks still be treated?The answers cover what each treatment can do and where it stops.“Melasma isn't something I promise to permanently erase. We can often improve it significantly, but maintaining those results is part of the treatment,” Dr. Ourian said. On laser hair removal:“If a patient has blonde, red, or gray hair, I tell them upfront the laser does not work well.”On deeper skin tones, he speaks from his own practice.“Patients are still incorrectly told their skin is too dark for lasers,” he said. He estimates roughly 60 to 70 percent of his patients are Fitzpatrick IV or above.Any figure attributed to Dr. Ourian is presented as his own clinical estimate, not published research. The articles do not quote prices or recommend treatment to individual readers. Five new questions publish each month, and readers can submit their own at epionebh/ask-dr-ourian.The information in Ask Dr. Ourian is for general educational purposes and is not intended to substitute for individualized medical evaluation, diagnosis, or treatment. Results and treatment suitability vary by patient.About Dr. Simon Ourian and Epione Beverly HillsDr. Simon Ourian is the founder and medical director of Epione Beverly Hills, a cosmetic dermatology practice he established in 1998, and developed the Coolaserand Coolbeamtreatments used there. Epione provides non-surgical aesthetic and dermatologic treatment. Treatment begins with an in-person consultation, and not every patient is accepted as a candidate. Epione Beverly Hills, 444 North Camden Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210. 310.651.6267.

Simon OurianTM, M.D.

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Dr. Simon Ourian, Whose Patients Have Included Kim Kardashian and Adriana Lima, Launches 'Ask Dr. Ourian' News Provided By seenai September 29, 2026, 05:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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