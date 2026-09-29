Ravi Kishan To Headline Upcoming Devotional Drama

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actor-politician Ravi Kishan is all set to star in a leading role in an upcoming devotional drama film presented by Mahaveer Jain Films.

The film marks Ravi's second collaboration with Mahaveer Jain after Kartik Aaryan-starrer“Naagzilla” and sees the actor in a very different space, with the narrative revolving entirely around his character.

Written and directed by Amit Aarryan, the film explores the relationship between a man and his faith through an unusual emotional perspective. At the heart of the story is a protagonist whose relationship with God goes beyond traditional devotion, he considers God his closest friend and shares an almost personal bond with Him.

The makers are looking to present the subject in an accessible and entertaining manner rather than as a conventional devotional film. The narrative combines spirituality with humour, emotion and drama, making it a wholesome family entertainer.

The project also comes at an interesting phase for Mahaveer Jain Films, which recently delivered the title track of Yeh Prem Mol Liya and announced RamBola, directed by Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi. With this collaboration, the banner is now venturing into another concept-driven story with Ravi Kishan at the centre.

The film will be presented by Mahaveer Jain Films and produced by Mahaveer Jain Films, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Vinayak Kumar, Kavin Shah and Shikha K Ahluwalia, along with RatPack Stories' Vijay Subramanium and Kshitij Mehta.

The yet-untitled film is expected to go on floors in January. The makers are currently working on finalising the title, following which an official announcement is expected.

The actor in the recent past enjoyed a strong run with projects like Mirzapur The Movie, Laapataa Ladies and Maamla Legal Hai.

Ravi has appeared in over 200 films, predominantly in Bhojpuri, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

He rose to stardom with his work in the 2003 blockbuster Tere Naam. He then transitioned into Bhojpuri cinema, quickly got a breakthrough as a leading man, and was propelled him to stardom in Bhojpuri region.