The two-day tournament brought together Ellington's real estate agents network and employees through sport and friendly competition Hosted at Padel Edition, the tournament reflects the Ellington Sports Foundation's commitment to wellbeing, connection and community-focused experiences The tournament had 64 participants and concluded with four winning teams sharing a combined prize pool of AED 75,000

Ellington Properties, Dubai's leading design-led developer, brought together its network for a two-day padel tournament at Padel Edition, creating a shared experience centred on sport, wellbeing and community connection. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Held as part of the Ellington Sports Foundation, the tournament welcomed participants from across its agent network, bringing together the real estate communities beyond their day-to-day professional interactions.

Over two days, participants competed through a series of matches, progressing from the opening rounds through to the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals. The tournament concluded with four winning teams sharing a combined prize pool of AED 75,000, while each winning participant also received a branded WHOOP device in recognition of their performance.

“The Ellington Sports Foundation is about creating opportunities for people to come together through sport, and the Ellington Padel Tournament was a great reflection of that. Our employees and agent partners are an important part of the Ellington community, and creating experiences outside of the usual working environment allows us to strengthen those relationships in a more meaningful way. Padel is naturally social and engaging, making it a great platform to encourage connection and wellbeing while creating experiences that people can genuinely enjoy together.”

The tournament follows Ellington's collaboration with the UAE Padel Association earlier this year, which saw the developer become title sponsor of the UAE Padel Tour 2026. It also builds Ellington's wider engagement with the sport, reflecting a continued commitment to active living and community-focused experiences.

As a lifestyle curator, Ellington continues to extend its human-centred approach beyond the built environment, creating experiences that encourage wellbeing, connection and a stronger sense of community among the people surrounding its brand. Building on the success of this year's tournament, Ellington looks forward to continuing to host Ellington Tournaments and bringing its wider real estate community together through sport.

Ellington Properties is Dubai's leading design-led real estate developer, dedicated to crafting beautiful properties and communities for high-quality lifestyles. Renowned for its customer-centric approach, Ellington Properties develops residences characterised by incredible artistry and impeccable architecture. The company's diverse portfolio includes award-winning projects across Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, such as Ocean House in Palm Jumeirah, Ellington House in Dubai Hills Estate, and One River Point in Business Bay. Ellington Properties combines thoughtful design, art, and lifestyle curation to create sanctuaries of personalised experiences.