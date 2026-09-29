Wellnxt Brings Free Wellness Festival For 30,000 To New Orleans' City Park

WellNXT Miami, April 2026

Nov. 13–14: Following Miami, WellNXT NOLA unites 120+ partners-including Ochsner Health, First Horizon Bank and Athletic Brewing-with eight community grantees.

- said Stevi Carr, co-founder and CEO of WellNXT GlobalNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WellNXT Global, a national wellness marketplace platform building city-by-city wellness ecosystems, will bring WellNXT New Orleans x Fest 2026 to City Park's Tad Gormley Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14. The free, two-day festival is produced by Fit Fête New Orleans as part of Fit Fête New Orleans: A Weekend of Wellness, alongside the New Orleans Community Games on Friday and the New Orleans Marathon on Saturday.The announcement follows WellNXT's national debut in Miami. Held April 18–19 at The Sacred Space in Wynwood, WellNXT Miami x Fest drew 3,082 attendees, 48 brand partners and 34 sessions. It generated 14.8 million total impressions, including 13.8 million in UVM PR and earned media, with coverage from Haute Living, Fitt Insider, Miami Vibes and iHeartRadio.New Orleans is WellNXT's second city activation and its most ambitious yet, with approximately 30,000 attendees expected across the weekend. Two live stages, more than 50 exhibitor booths and 70-plus free programs will bring fitness, mental performance, nutrition, beauty, family wellness and community health together in one accessible experience.The festival is supported by more than 120 partners, including Ochsner Health, First Horizon Bank, Agara, Ann + Anthony's, Athletic Brewing Company, BioJust, Crunchmaster, Liberty Bank, MaxWell Nutrition, Niccola Running, iroha, TENGA, Healthy Weight Healthy You, Heels & Pearls, Nyla, Restore Hyper Wellness and SippiShrooms.Programming PreviewThursday, Nov. 12, and Friday, Nov. 13, 4–7 p.m.: Marathon packet pickup and pre-race programming will begin the weekend.Friday, Nov. 13, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.: Programming will explore wellness as both a personal and professional force.- NFL punter Thomas Morstead will join host Brandon Saho for a live recording of The Mental Game Podcast on pressure, purpose and legacy.- Spencer Shilstone will lead a hands-on Workplace Wellness Lab focused on lasting employee wellbeing.- In "You Deserve IT", Ashé Cultural Arts Center, Turning Tables and 504HEALTHNET will discuss how community members can access healthcare, benefits, mental health support and local economic opportunities.Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.: The New Orleans Marathon's 5K, half-marathon, marathon and relay finishers will arrive in City Park for recovery experiences, food, live music and festival programming.- Performance coach Mackie Shilstone and WWL-TV journalist Meg Farris will discuss the habits and mindset behind elite performance.- Sip Me Baby (One More Time) will bring live music, dancing and a curated mocktail menu to the celebration.The full programming calendar will be announced Oct. 19.“Tad Gormley Stadium has been the heartbeat of fitness in New Orleans for generations,” said Mike Millay, co-founder of WellNXT Global.“New Orleans shows up for each other. WellNXT NOLA is just giving people a reason to do it in their sneakers.”Community GrantsA central part of the weekend is the Community Grant Program, which supports local organizations advancing health, access and wellness. This year's eight recipients are 504HEALTHNET Inc., Ashé Cultural Arts Center, the American Heart Association, InclusiveCare, New Orleans Medical Mission Services Inc., The 18th Ward, Turning Tables and Son of a Saint. Their work spans primary care, arts and culture, heart health, disability-inclusive care, free medical services, neighborhood movement, culinary education and youth mentorship. Grant recipients will also participate in festival programming.Admission is free; registration is required at href="" rel="external nofollow" wellnxtglobal/event.Follow @wellnxt_global and #WellNXTNOLA for updates.About WellNXT Global: WellNXT curates trusted wellness brands, practitioners and experiences through its marketplace and local events, connecting communities with resources that help people live better.About Fit Fête New Orleans: Fit Fête produces the Weekend of Wellness, integrating WellNXT NOLA and the New Orleans Community Games with the New Orleans Marathon to celebrate community health, movement and connection.

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WellNXT Global

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WellNXT Brings Free Wellness Festival for 30,000 to New Orleans' City Park News Provided By WellNXT September 29, 2026, 05:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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