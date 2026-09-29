MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Doctors in Costa Rica to Perform Unprecedented Surgery for Rare Heart Condition appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

A group of patients with a rare and highly complex congenital heart defec will undergo a surgical techniqu in Costa Rica this week that, according to the organization Heart to Heart Global Cardiac Care, has never been performed before in the country.

The interventions will benefit between four and five individuals, ranging in age from 4 to 39 years old.

The procedures will be carried out by international specialists working alongside medical teams from the National Children's Hospital (Hospital Nacional de Niños) and San Juan de Dios Hospital (Hospital San Juan de Dios).

While the technique to be used in the country is called the modified Cone repair, Dr. Joseph Dearani, a specialist from Mayo Clinic and a leading authority in the treatment of Ebstein's anomaly, will train Costa Rican medical professionals during the surgeries.

Training for National Medical Teams

The medical initiative will take place from September 28 to October 2 and will extend beyond the surgeries. International experts will work with national teams on:



Case evaluations and candidate selection prior to the surgeries

Clinical and interventional cardiology

Cardiac anesthesia and intensive care management

Post-procedure sessions and patient follow-up care Specialized masterclasses focused on Ebstein's anomaly

Doctors, nurses, technicians, residents, and other health professionals from both hospitals will actively participate in the training sessions.

(See also: Children's Hospital sends first patients with severe heart conditions to Spain for surgery)

54 Patients Operated On Since 2021

The arrival of the specialists is part of an ongoing collaboration that Heart to Heart has maintained with Costa Rica's public health services for the past five years.

The effort began in 2021 with the National Children's Hospital and was later expanded to San Juan de Dios Hospital and other public healthcare centers treating adult patients with cardiac conditions.

Since then, 54 people have received open-heart surgeries or interventional cardiology procedures through these joint medical sessions. Additional patients have undergone evaluations or required post-operative intensive care.

In 2025, Heart to Heart signed a formal cooperation agreement with the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), forming part of a broader cardiac care campaign projected to run through 2035.

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