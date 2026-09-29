Kareena Kapoor Wishes Inaaya On Her Birthday With A Pic Of Taimur Crying, Throwing A Tantrum

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has the sweetest birthday wish for her niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Taking to her social media account, Kareena shared a series of pictures celebrating the little one, calling her a“beautiful princess” and wishing her the“coolest dance party” on her special day.

“Happy birthday Inaaya, you beautiful princess. We love you... Have the best day and the coolest dance party ever today,” Kareena wrote in the caption.

The first picture in the carousel, features young Taimur Ali Khan standing beside Inaaya, who is wearing a pink sweater, black leggings, pink boots and a pretty tiara. While Inaaya looks away from the camera, Taimur seems to be caught in a rather dramatic crying or tantrum moment.

The second picture takes the celebrations down memory lane. Kareena shared a collage of old photographs featuring Inaaya and Kareena's kids with their faces covered with heart emoticons in some of the pictures.

The final picture features veteran actress and Kareena's mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore with young Taimur and Inaaya. The children can be seen planting kisses on their grandmother's cheeks.

For the uninitiated, Inaaya is the daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu and shares a close bond with her cousins Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan.

The Pataudi family has often been seen coming together for the children's birthdays and family occasions.

On the professional front, Kareena was last seen in Daayra, which hit theatres on September 18. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the crime thriller featured Kareena alongside Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, with the two actors playing police officers on opposite sides of a controversial case.

Inspired by true events, the film explored crime, justice and the blurred lines between the two. Daayra marked Kareena and Prithviraj's first collaboration on the big screen.

–IANS

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