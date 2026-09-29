Akhilesh Yadav To Skip INDIA Bloc Meeting For Farmers' Conference

The INDIA bloc is set to hold a high level meeting in teh National Capital on Wednesday to discuss the SIR process in the light of recent reports of differences within the Election Commission over the same. However, Samajwadi Party (SP) National President Akhilesh Yadav is likely to miss that discussion as the party has called for a state-level farmers conference in Lucknow.

Akhilesh's Prior Commitments

A senior SP leader will attend the meeting on behalf of the party. The farmers' conference has been organised at the Samajwadi Party office, where farmers from across the State will gather at the Lohia Auditorium within the Samajwadi Party office. The SP chief will hold discussions on various issues being faced by them. he will also announce the pledges to be included in the manifesto for farmers.

Earlier on Monday, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said Yadav had a prior engagement related to Rajya Sabha election nominations.“Well, that Rajya Sabha election nomination is there. That's what he told the Congress president. Senior leaders from his party, all other seniors are coming. And we will decide what the next course of action is in the meeting,” he said.

Congress Slams Centre Over EC Row

He also slammed Union Minister JP Nadda over his criticism of the Opposition's allegations against the Election Commission, asserting that Rahul Gandhi's claims about the poll panel had been“established” by the objections raised by two Election Commissioners.

Speaking to ANI, Venugopal was responding to Nadda's remarks that the EC had exposed the Opposition's“lies” and that repeating a falsehood multiple times did not make it true.“Rahul Gandhi doesn't tell any lie. He tells the truth only. That has been established now by two Election Commissioners, not by Congress leaders," he said.

He further targeted Nadda over his defence of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.“Whatever Rahul Gandhi is saying about the Chief Election Commissioner has now become truth. Nadda is actually trying to whitewash Gyanesh Kumar. I don't know why he is doing all these things. Nobody in this country is going to believe his words. These people are killing the democracy. You people ask them, not us. We are trying to protect the democracy of this country,” he said.

Venugopal further said that Congress workers were holding protests at more than 1,000 locations across the country on Monday.

Upcoming Meetings to Chart Future Action

The Congress leader also said the party's next course of action would be discussed at its upcoming meetings.

The Congress Working Committee is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to discuss the EC issue, while an INDIA bloc meeting is on September 30. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)