Russian Missile And Drone Attack On Kyiv Sparks Fires And Damages Buildings In Capital
02:05 - Vitali Klitschko:“In the Solomyanskyi district, a building at an educational institution was hit and caught fire.
Emergency services are heading to the scene.”
01:57 - Kyiv City Military Administration:“According to preliminary information, a non-residential building was damaged at another location in the Solomyanskyi district as a result of an enemy strike.”
01:57 - Vitali Klitschko:“In the Solomyanskyi district, rocket debris fell in the courtyard of a building. There is no fire.
In the Pecherskyi district, a fire has broken out in a three-story non-residential building.
In the Solomyanskyi district, an administrative building of an infrastructure facility was hit. No fire."
01:53 - Kyiv City Military Administration:“According to preliminary information, a fire has broken out in a non-residential building in the Pecherskyi district.”
01:51 - Kyiv City Military Administration:“In the Solomyanskyi district, debris fell in an open area. Information regarding damage and casualties is being verified.”
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