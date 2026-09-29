Russian Missile And Drone Attack On Kyiv Sparks Fires And Damages Buildings In Capital

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform, citing the Kyiv City Military Administration and the capital's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, on Telegram.

02:05 - Vitali Klitschko:“In the Solomyanskyi district, a building at an educational institution was hit and caught fire.

Emergency services are heading to the scene.”

01:57 - Kyiv City Military Administration:“According to preliminary information, a non-residential building was damaged at another location in the Solomyanskyi district as a result of an enemy strike.”

01:57 - Vitali Klitschko:“In the Solomyanskyi district, rocket debris fell in the courtyard of a building. There is no fire.

In the Pecherskyi district, a fire has broken out in a three-story non-residential building.

In the Solomyanskyi district, an administrative building of an infrastructure facility was hit. No fire."

01:53 - Kyiv City Military Administration:“According to preliminary information, a fire has broken out in a non-residential building in the Pecherskyi district.”

01:51 - Kyiv City Military Administration:“In the Solomyanskyi district, debris fell in an open area. Information regarding damage and casualties is being verified.”

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