Berlin March Calls For Rescue Of Residents Of Occupied Oleshky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform's correspondent in Berlin.

The rally, held under the slogan“Stop the Russian Occupation in Oleshky,” was organized by the Ukrainian civic movement Vitsche Berlin. Participants gathered near the Red Town Hall-Berlin's city hall-and marched through the center of the German capital, passing the German Foreign Ministry on their way to the Russian Embassy.

March participants carried signs calling for the rescue of residents of occupied Oleshky, the provision of humanitarian aid, and the opening of safe evacuation routes. The activists called on German authorities and the international community not to stand idly by in the face of the humanitarian crisis, to increase pressure on Russia, and to secure access to people still living under occupation.

In their speeches, the speakers emphasized the critical humanitarian situation in occupied Oleshky and the surrounding communities, where, according to the organizers, more than 6,000 people remain, including about 200 children. Residents are suffering from a shortage of food, drinking water, medicine, and other essential aid. Russian occupation forces are obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of civilians.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine stated that Russia is attempting to shift the blame for the humanitarian catastrophe in the Kherson region onto Ukraine.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, acknowledged that there is a“critical situation” in the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region, whose residents are effectively blockaded and lack access to food and medicine. However, he attempted to shift the blame for this onto Ukraine, claiming that“the Kyiv regime is doing everything it can to obstruct food supplies.”

The Center emphasized that this is a typical tactic of Kremlin propaganda. By regularly and baselessly accusing Ukraine of crimes against the population of the temporarily occupied territories, the Kremlin is attempting to justify the occupation and shift attention away from the systematic crimes committed by the Russian Federation's army in the occupied territories.

Sybiha reports hunger inand calls for immediate safe evacuation

They reiterated that responsibility for the humanitarian situation in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories lies solely with Russia, which launched an aggressive war and illegally occupied Ukrainian territory.

This is also noted in the report of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, which states that, under international law, the occupying power is obligated to provide the population with food and medical supplies and to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid.