Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Drone Strike On Private Home In Kyiv Region Injures Two People

Russian Drone Strike On Private Home In Kyiv Region Injures Two People


2026-09-29 01:07:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrinform reported this, citing the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram.

“In the Bucha district, a private residential building caught fire and the roof of a neighboring building was set ablaze as a result of a drone strike,” the post states.

Rescue workers extinguished a fire covering an area of more than 300 square meters.

Two people were injured and hospitalized.

Read also: Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv sparks fires and damages buildings in capital

As reported by Ukrinform, last night in the Boryspil district of the Kyiv region, a man was wounded and homes and cars were damaged as a result of an attack by the Russian Federation.

MENAFN29092026000193011044ID1111729880



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search