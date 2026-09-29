Russian Drone Strike On Private Home In Kyiv Region Injures Two People

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reported this, citing the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram.

“In the Bucha district, a private residential building caught fire and the roof of a neighboring building was set ablaze as a result of a drone strike,” the post states.

Rescue workers extinguished a fire covering an area of more than 300 square meters.

Two people were injured and hospitalized.

Russian missile and drone attack onsparks fires and damages buildings in capital

As reported by Ukrinform, last night in the Boryspil district of the Kyiv region, a man was wounded and homes and cars were damaged as a result of an attack by the Russian Federation.