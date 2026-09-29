Russian Drone Strike On Private Home In Kyiv Region Injures Two People
“In the Bucha district, a private residential building caught fire and the roof of a neighboring building was set ablaze as a result of a drone strike,” the post states.
Rescue workers extinguished a fire covering an area of more than 300 square meters.
Two people were injured and hospitalized.Read also: Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv sparks fires and damages buildings in capital
As reported by Ukrinform, last night in the Boryspil district of the Kyiv region, a man was wounded and homes and cars were damaged as a result of an attack by the Russian Federation.
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