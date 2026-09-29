CO-NELE CQM750 Intensive Mixer Supports Castable Mixing Applications In Korea

Project location:Korea

Project application:Refractory castable

Mixer model:CQM750 intensive mixer

Project Introduction: Since the establishment of the cooperation between co-nele and the Korean refractory company, from the selection of the mixer to the confirmation of the overall production line design plan, the company has issued production tasks, and carried out transportation, installation and debugging in an orderly manner.

CO-NELE after-sales service engineer visits customer site at the beginning of January 2020

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About Us

Qingdao CO-NELE Machinery Co.,Ltd is one of the national science & technology innovating enterprises since 1993. CO-NELE has obtained more than 80 national technology patents and more than 10,000 mixers. It has become the most comprehensive professional mixing company in China.