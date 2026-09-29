Converters Explore The Transition From BOPP To Cellophane For Flexible Packaging

TL;DR - Key Points at a Glance



BOPP and cellulose film have complementary barrier profiles - BOPP blocks moisture, cellulose film blocks oxygen; the right choice depends on the product's shelf-life driver, not a blanket preference for either material.

Cellulose film runs on existing BOPP packaging lines with minor tension and temperature adjustments - no major capital investment required in most cases, making the transition faster than converters expect.

XIADE one-side and two-side coated cellulose films dramatically expand the heat sealing window, addressing the most common converter concern about switching away from BOPP.

EU food contact compliance, end-of-life certification (home composting, industrial composting), and EU Ecolabel eligibility are all available for XIADE cellulose films - documentation package available for regulatory submissions. Total cost of packaging must be evaluated per-product: cellophane's 20–40% unit cost premium over BOPP is frequently offset by barrier performance improvements, reduced packaging weight, and consumer sustainability premiums.

A mid-sized European flexible packaging converter faced a 2026 home-compostable mandate from a major food-brand client. Their baked-snacks flow-wrap used BOPP as the outer print web. They had 14 months to migrate. It was - completed in 11 months.

The BOPP-to-cellulose-film transition is one of the most strategically significant material migrations in flexible packaging, driven by EU Extended Producer Responsibility regulations, brand-owner sustainability commitments, and consumer research showing compostable claims increasingly influence purchase decisions. This guide covers material science, production line changes, regulatory documentation, and cost model.

Why Converters Are Switching: The Market Drivers

The EU Plastics Regulation (EU) 2019/1021, combined with extended producer responsibility fee structures, has made BOPP economics increasingly unfavorable for converters whose brand clients have sustainability commitments. A converter unable to offer compostable alternatives is at a competitive disadvantage in new business pitches.

Beyond regulatory pressure, cellulose film's material properties justify the transition on technical grounds alone. The oxygen barrier of standard cellulose film is 30–50 times better than BOPP at equivalent gauge - critical for products where oxidative rancidity drives shelf-life failure. Cellulose film also seals through light product contamination that causes BOPP seal failures.

The third driver is end-of-life clarity. A BOPP-based structure, even when designed for recycling, typically requires layer separation - and contaminated structures frequently end up in energy recovery or landfill. Cellulose film, certified to EN 13432 with the seedling logo, has a defined and verifiable end-of-life pathway for on-pack communication.

Material Properties: BOPP vs. Cellulose Film

The fundamental chemical difference shapes everything that follows. BOPP is a synthetic polymer - polypropylene extruded and biaxially oriented for tensile strength, clarity, and moisture barrier. Cellulose film is a regenerated natural polymer - wood pulp dissolved, extruded, and coagulated to form a semi-crystalline film.

Barrier profile: BOPP has excellent moisture barrier (MVTR approximately 1–3 g/m2/day at 38C/90% RH) but relatively poor oxygen barrier (OTR approximately 1,500–2,000 cm3/m2/day at 23C/0% RH). Cellulose film has the inverse profile: moderate moisture barrier (MVTR approximately 15–50 g/m2/day) but outstanding oxygen barrier (OTR approximately 8–50 cm3/m2/day). For fat-containing products where oxygen drives rancidity, cellulose film's OTR advantage is decisive.

Thermal properties: Cellulose film's glass transition temperature is lower than BOPP's, meaning it softens at lower temperatures. This is why sealing parameters must be adjusted - but it also means cellulose film conforms to irregular product surfaces more readily, reducing package failure on imperfect geometries.

Mechanical properties: Cellulose film has lower tensile strength and higher elongation at break than BOPP, meaning it stretches more under tension before tearing. XIADE natural cellulose films have tensile strength MD approximately 40–80 MPa and CD approximately 20–50 MPa - sufficient for most packaging applications but requiring tension adjustments on high-speed lines.

The Heat Sealing Challenge - And How Coated Cellulose Film Solves It

The most common concern converters raise is heat sealing. Standard cellulose film requires lower sealing temperatures and has a narrower sealing window than BOPP, which can cause problems on high-speed equipment with imprecise temperature control.

XIADE one-side and two-side coated cellulose films solve this: the coating acts as a functional sealant layer with a sealing window from approximately 80C for cold-seal applications up to over 200C for high-speed bar sealing. Standard impulse sealers operate from 120–140C on coated film versus 150–180C on BOPP. The coating also melts and flows across lightly contaminated surfaces where BOPP would experience complete seal failure.

Technical note on sealing pressure: Coated cellulose film typically requires 10–20% higher sealing pressure at equivalent temperature versus BOPP. If your line has limited jaw pressure adjustment, specify a lower sealing temperature range coating (80–140C) and verify seal strength on the production machine - not just the lab sealer - before committing to a production order and Production Line Adjustments

The transition does not require a new press or bag-making machine. Most BOPP-compatible flexographic printing presses, slitter-rewinders, and form-fill-seal machines can handle XIADE cellulose films with three adjustment categories:

Roll tension: Reduce winding tension by 10–20% versus BOPP settings. Cellulose film's lower modulus means it compresses at the core if wound too tightly, causing roll sag and telescoping. XIADE specifies maximum roll hardness and core plug diameter for each film grade.

Slitting: Cellulose film generates more edge dust than BOPP at higher speeds. Reduce slitter shear angle by 2–3 degrees and increase dust extraction at unwind/rewind. XIADE surface-treated grades reduce edge dust by approximately 60% versus standard grades.

Corona treatment: Reduce treatment intensity by 15–25% versus BOPP settings before printing. Over-treatment causes ink adhesion failure. Verify ink adhesion with a tape test on the production press before committing to a print run.

XIADE provides a film qualification protocol with each new converter engagement - a standardized 500–1,000m trial run at reduced speed. XIADE dual-factory operations in Zhejiang can supply sample rolls from stock for qualification trials, typically within five business days.

EU Food Contact Compliance and Sustainability Certification

For converters supplying packaging to EU food brand owners, the regulatory question: can this film be used in contact with food under EU food contact material regulations? The answer is yes for XIADE natural cellulose films, subject to the usual converter due diligence.

The Framework Regulation (EC) No 1935/2004 requires that food contact materials do not transfer constituents to food in quantities that could endanger human health. XIADE supplies a full regulatory documentation package including: Declaration of Conformity under Regulation (EC) No 1935/2004, REACH composition declaration, and supporting test data for specific food types on request.

For end-of-life certification, XIADE natural cellulose films are certified to EN 13432 by DIN CERTCO, qualifying for the seedling logo on packaging. They are also certified to TUV Austria OK Compost HOME, meaning packaging bearing this film can be home composted by the end consumer. The EU Ecolabel scheme (Regulation (EC) No 66/2010) permits cellulose film as an eligible substrate for packaging products that carry the EU Ecolabel - converters supplying brand owners with Ecolabel-eligible products should confirm eligibility with the cellulose film specification.

Barrier Performance: Matching Film to Product Requirements

The BOPP-vs-cellophane decision should be driven by product-specific shelf-life requirements. The table below maps common product categories to the recommended film.