Solar Cable Materials Explained: Copper, XLPO And Key Considerations For Buyers

MENAFN - GetNews) Foshan City, Guangdong Province, China- September 28,2026

Solar cable performance is determined by more than the amount of copper inside the cable. Copper content, conductor design, XLPO insulation, sheath protection, electrical performance, and manufacturing processes all influence cable reliability, service life, and overall cost.

For EPC contractors, distributors, installers, and solar project developers, understanding the relationship between these factors is important. A lower-priced cable does not necessarily mean a lower total cost over the entire project lifecycle.

Copper Content Is an Important Starting Point

Copper is one of the most important materials in a solar cable because it carries electrical current. Its conductivity directly affects conductor resistance, voltage drop, energy transmission, and cable heating.

For this reason, copper content is often one of the first specifications buyers compare when purchasing solar cable.

However, comparing cables only by copper content can be misleading. Different cables may use different amounts of copper while still meeting the required electrical performance. What matters is not simply how much copper is used, but whether the conductor provides the required resistance, current-carrying capacity, flexibility, and long-term reliability for the application.

Copper is also a major component of solar cable cost. When copper prices rise, cable prices are normally affected as well. For large photovoltaic projects requiring hundreds of thousands or even millions of meters of cable, a small difference in material consumption per meter can create a significant difference in total project cost.

This raises an important question for buyers:

Does a solar cable need the maximum possible copper content, or does it need the right copper content for the required electrical performance?

The answer depends on the cable design and the specific project requirements.

Copper Content and Overall Cable Design

A solar cable is more than just its conductor.

The conductor works together with insulation and the outer sheath to provide electrical transmission and long-term outdoor protection. Therefore, when evaluating copper content, buyers should also consider conductor resistance, insulation thickness, sheath thickness, rated voltage, operating temperature, applicable certifications, and expected service life.

For example, a cable with a higher copper content may not provide the expected overall performance if its insulation or sheath protection is inadequate for long-term outdoor use.

On the other hand, a well-designed cable can optimize conductor material while maintaining the required electrical performance. This can help control material costs without compromising the cable's intended application.

This becomes particularly important when copper prices are high. Using materials efficiently while maintaining the required electrical performance can help manufacturers and project buyers manage costs more effectively.

XLPO and the Irradiation Process Also Matter

If copper determines the cable's electrical conductivity, insulation and sheathing provide protection for the cable.

XLPO, or cross-linked polyolefin, is widely used for solar cable insulation and sheathing. It offers good resistance to heat, UV exposure, weathering, and aging, making it suitable for long-term outdoor photovoltaic applications.

However, using XLPO material alone is not enough. Solar cables also need to undergo a proper irradiation cross-linking process, which helps improve the material's thermal, mechanical, and long-term environmental performance.

Therefore, buyers should consider not only the material itself, but also the irradiation process and manufacturing quality behind the finished cable.

VAZPO uses its own irradiation equipment to process XLPO insulation and sheathing during solar cable production, together with production quality control and product testing.

Is a Thicker Cable Always Better?

Another common assumption is that a thicker solar cable must be better.

In reality, cable thickness needs to be evaluated in context.

A larger conductor can reduce resistance, but it also requires more copper, increasing material cost and cable weight. Similarly, thicker insulation and sheathing can provide additional physical protection, but excessive thickness may increase material consumption without providing meaningful additional value.

The goal of cable engineering is therefore not simply to make every layer thicker.

The goal is to create a balanced cable structure in which the conductor, insulation, and sheath work together to meet the required electrical, mechanical, thermal, and environmental conditions.

This becomes especially important for large solar projects where cable quantities can reach hundreds of thousands or even millions of meters.

TCA Solar Cable: Another Design Approach

VAZPO's TCA Solar Cable is designed around the principle of balancing material use and overall cable performance.

The cable uses a copper-based conductor together with reinforced insulation and sheath protection. Rather than focusing only on maximizing copper content, the design aims to balance electrical performance, protection, service life, and material cost.

For project buyers and distributors, this provides another way to evaluate cable value.

Instead of asking only:

“How much copper does this cable contain?”

buyers can also ask:

“What electrical performance does this copper content provide, and how does the rest of the cable structure protect it?”

This broader approach can be particularly useful when comparing solar cables from different manufacturers and with different structural designs.

Certification and Manufacturing Quality Also Matter

Material selection is only one part of solar cable quality.

For photovoltaic applications, buyers should also verify applicable standards and certifications, conductor resistance, rated voltage, operating temperature, insulation and sheath construction, testing requirements, and manufacturing quality control.

A solar cable specification should be supported by appropriate technical documentation and test results rather than relying only on marketing descriptions.

Manufacturing processes are equally important. Even when two manufacturers use similar raw materials, differences in extrusion, irradiation, quality control, and testing can affect the final product.

For professional buyers, both material specifications and manufacturing processes should therefore be considered.

How Will Renewable Energy Development Affect Solar Cable Materials?

As the renewable energy industry continues to expand, the importance of copper content may become even more noticeable.

Solar power is no longer limited to small rooftop systems. Utility-scale photovoltaic projects, commercial and industrial solar, energy storage, electric vehicles, and other distributed energy applications are all driving demand for electrical infrastructure and related cables.

At the same time, copper is an important industrial raw material, and its price can fluctuate.

As photovoltaic projects become larger, individual projects may require hundreds of thousands or even millions of meters of cable. In this situation, even a small difference in material consumption per meter can create a significant difference in total project cost.

This may encourage the industry to focus increasingly on material efficiency rather than simply maximizing material usage.

Future solar cable development may involve more optimized conductor designs, improved insulation materials, higher voltage ratings, stronger environmental resistance, and greater overall material efficiency.

The goal is not necessarily to use more material. It is to use the right materials in the right structure for the intended application.

What Should Solar Cable Buyers Compare?

For EPC contractors, distributors, and project developers, practical solar cable evaluation should consider several factors together, including copper content, conductor resistance, insulation material, insulation thickness, sheath design, rated voltage, temperature resistance, environmental performance, certification, manufacturing quality, and overall cost.

Copper remains an important factor because it directly influences both electrical performance and cable cost. However, copper content should be viewed as one part of the complete cable system rather than the only evaluation criterion.

A well-designed solar cable should provide the required electrical performance while offering adequate protection for the environment in which it will operate.

Ultimately, buyers should look beyond whether a solar cable contains more copper, thicker insulation, or a thicker sheath.

A more useful question is:

Does the overall cable design provide the right balance of electrical performance, protection, durability, compliance, and cost for the project?

As the renewable energy industry continues to develop, this broader approach to cable selection may become increasingly important. For professional buyers, understanding the relationship between copper, XLPO, irradiation processes, cable structure, and overall project economics can support more informed purchasing decisions and help identify solar cable solutions suited to specific photovoltaic applications.

About US

Established in 2013, Foshan Vazpo New Energy Co., Ltd. is a global manufacturing enterprise dedicated to the R&D, production, and sales of photovoltaic (PV) cables. With 13 years of deep expertise in the PV sector-characterized by high standards, large-scale operations, and a global strategic footprint-the company has emerged as a trusted core cable supplier for PV power plants worldwide.