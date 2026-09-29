GEYOTO N300 And N1000 Specs Highlight Cycles, Charging, And Port Features

(MENAFN- GetNews) Wilmington, DE , USA - September 28 , 2026 Shopping for a portable power station usually means comparing a long list of numbers: watt-hours, rated watts, peak watts, cycle counts, charging times, and port counts. Each figure answers a different question. An 1800W rating tells you how much continuous output a unit can provide, but not how long the battery will last. A 4,000-cycle rating describes long-term battery durability, but not how quickly the unit recharges. Port count matters too, although the types of ports and their individual limits are often more useful than the headline number. The GEYOTO N300 and N1000 are built for different power needs. Understanding how their capacity, charging, battery, and connection specifications work makes it easier to choose between a compact everyday setup and a higher-capacity home backup system. -p Click the image to shop now GEYOTO N300 vs N1000 Specs at a Glance

Specification GEYOTO N300 GEYOTO N1000 Battery Capacity 256Wh 1,024Wh Battery Chemistry LiFePO4 LiFePO4 Rated AC Output 300W 1,800W Peak AC Output 500W 3,000W Output Ports 9 13 AC Outlets 3 4 USB-C 3 ports, up to 65W 4 ports, up to 140W USB-A 1 port 2 ports Wireless Charging 25W 25W Solar Input Up to 140W Up to 800W UPS Switching <10ms <10ms Battery Life Cycle 4,000 cycles 4,000 cycles Product Weight* 7.72 lb / 3.5 kg (Product weight excludes the silicone armor) 25.57 lb / 11.6 kg (Product weight excludes the silicone armor)

Why Do Similar Power Specifications Describe Different Functions?

Power specifications describe different parts of a portable power station's performance, so rated output and peak output should not be treated as interchangeable.



Rated output is the continuous AC power available to compatible connected equipment.

Peak output describes the brief higher power available for startup demand from appliances with motors or compressors.

Battery capacity, measured in watt-hours (Wh), describes stored energy rather than output power. Charging specifications describe how the power station can be recharged and should be read separately from output ratings.

For the N300, the key AC output figures are 300W rated output and 500W peak output. For the N1000, they are 1,800W rated output and 3,000W peak output.

How Do Rated and Peak Output Apply to the N300 and N1000?

The N300 provides 300W of rated pure sine wave output with 500W of peak output for brief startup demand.

The N1000 provides 1800W of rated pure sine wave output with 3000W of peak output. That higher range supports larger appliances and more simultaneous devices, provided the combined continuous load stays within 1800W.

Peak output matters most for motor-driven equipment. A refrigerator, pump, fan, or power tool may draw considerably more power when starting than it uses during steady operation.

What Do 256Wh and 1024Wh Actually Tell You?

Runtime changes significantly with device power. For example, the N300 provides reference runtimes of about 20.5 hours for a 10W LED light, 4.3 hours for a 48W Wi-Fi router, and 2.3 hours for a 90W CPAP machine. The N1000 provides about 81.9 hours, 17.1 hours, and 9.1 hours for the same respective loads.

These figures are planning references rather than guaranteed runtimes. Actual performance can vary with device settings, startup demand, temperature, operating conditions, and other real-world factors.

For a more detailed look at what this battery size can support during an outage, see our 1024Wh home backup runtime guide.

What Does“4,000 Cycles” Mean for Battery Life?

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A battery cycle represents one full discharge-and-recharge equivalent rather than simply one time the power station is plugged in.

Partial use can add up over time. For example, two 40% discharges equal approximately 0.8 of one full cycle.

Both the N300 and N1000 use LiFePO4 batteries rated for 4,000 cycles. LiFePO4 chemistry is well suited to repeated charging and discharging, while the built-in battery management system helps manage operating conditions such as charging, discharging, temperature, and electrical protection.

Reaching the rated cycle count does not mean the battery suddenly stops working. Battery capacity gradually declines as the battery ages and accumulates cycles.

For users who do not complete a full battery cycle every day, 4,000 cycles can support years of regular backup, travel, and outdoor use.

For more on the differences between battery chemistries, see LFP vs NMC Battery: Best Choice for Portable Power Stations.

How Fast Do the N300 and N1000 Recharge?

AC charging provides the fastest and most predictable recharge times for both models.

The N300 reaches a full charge in approximately 1.4 hours. Its compact 256Wh battery and fast AC recharge make it easier to top up between short trips, work sessions, or temporary outages.

Shop GEYOTO N300

The N1000 reaches 80% in approximately 43 minutes and a full charge in about 68 minutes over AC. This class-leading recharge speed is especially useful when the preparation window is short, such as before a scheduled power shutoff or an approaching storm.

Shop GEYOTO N1000

Charging speed also affects how quickly a station can return to service after supporting several devices. A large battery offers more stored energy, but slow recharging can become a limitation when the unit needs to be used again the same day.

Solar charging provides another option away from a wall outlet:



The N300 supports up to 140W of solar input. The N1000 supports up to 800W of solar input.

Solar results depend on panel wattage, sunlight, cloud cover, temperature, shade, and panel angle. The input rating is the maximum power the station can accept, not a guarantee that a panel will deliver that amount throughout the day.

How Many Output Ports Do the N300 and N1000 Have?

Port count is most useful when it reflects the connections that can actually provide power to devices.

The N300 provides nine output ports, while the N1000 provides 13 output ports. The N1000 also offers more AC and USB-C connections for larger multi-device setups.

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Port specification N300 N1000 Total or versatile ports Up to 12 18 Output ports 9 13 AC outlets 3 4 USB-C 3, up to 65W 4, up to 140W USB-A 1 2 Car/DC output 1 1 XT60 output - 1 Wireless charging Qi2.2 25w Qi2.2, 25W

The number of physical connections does not increase the station's overall rated output. Every active output still draws from the same 300W or 1800W continuous limit.

Both models also include 25W super-fast wireless charging for compatible devices. Wireless charging provides a convenient cable-free option, while wired USB-C charging may be more efficient when maximum charging speed matters.

Is Every USB-C Port the Same Wattage?

USB-C ports can have different output limits, even when the connectors look identical.

The N300 supports USB-C output of up to 65W, which is suitable for phones, tablets, and many lighter laptops. The N1000 supports USB-C output of up to 140W for compatible laptops, drones, and other higher-demand USB-C devices.

Check the rating assigned to the specific port rather than assuming every USB-C connection provides the highest listed wattage. Charging speed also depends on the cable and the receiving device's supported charging protocol.

When several outputs are active at once, the total system limit and any port-sharing rules still apply.

What Do the UPS Specifications Mean?

A less-than-10ms UPS switching time helps compatible electronics continue operating through a brief loss of grid power.

Both the N300 and N1000 support UPS switching in under 10 milliseconds. This can be useful for compatible routers, computers, communication equipment, and other electronics that benefit from rapid backup power.

For the compact N300, the feature supports its Grab and Go positioning by combining portable backup with continuity for small essential devices.

For the N1000, the same rapid switching supports the All-in-One: One Station. Fully Loaded. concept by adding backup continuity to a higher-capacity system with more output options.

A portable power station's UPS function is not the same as a professionally installed whole-home backup system. Device compatibility and manufacturer instructions should still be checked before relying on it for sensitive or medical equipment.

How Does the N1000 Support Vehicle Emergencies?

The N1000 includes a dedicated XT60 output rated at 12.6V/30A, up to 378W, for compatible 12V vehicle jump-start setups.

This is separate from the standard 12.6V/10A car power output, which provides up to 126W for compatible automotive accessories. A compatible jump-start cable is required and is not included with the power station.

Always follow the vehicle and jump-start accessory instructions before attempting a jump start.

If vehicle jump-start capability is part of your decision, Can a Portable Power Station Jump-Start a Car? explains the difference between charging a vehicle battery and delivering the current needed for ignition.

How Can You Verify the Specifications Before Use?

Reading the labels correctly is the first step. Testing your real device setup is the second.

Check the latest product specifications or user manual and identify each number by its function: battery capacity, rated AC output, peak AC output, charging input, or port-specific output.

Use the onboard display or app. The N300 and N1000 support real-time monitoring, allowing users to check live input, output, and remaining battery status during operation.

A real-time output reading is more useful than estimating from device categories alone. Two laptops, refrigerators, or fans can draw different amounts of power even when they appear similar.

What Can Change Real-World Performance?

Published specifications describe rated capability, but actual results depend on how the equipment is used.



Inverter conversion loss reduces the usable energy available from the rated battery capacity.

Cold or hot temperatures can affect charging and discharge behavior.

Refrigerators, pumps, fans, and tools may draw a higher startup surge.

Several devices running together consume battery energy faster than a single-device setup.

USB charging speed depends on cable quality and protocol compatibility.

Wireless charging loses some energy during induction. Solar charging changes with sunlight, shade, clouds, and panel position.

These factors do not make the specifications inaccurate. They explain why a printed rating should be used as a planning baseline rather than a guaranteed result for every device and environment.

Which Specifications Matter for Your Use Case?

The most important specification depends on what you need the power station to do.

For phones, laptops, cameras, routers, lighting, and short trips, portability and flexible low-power connections often matter more than maximum output. The N300 fits this use case with 256Wh capacity, 300W rated output, up to 12 versatile ports, 25W wireless charging, a full recharge in approximately 1.5 hours, less-than-10ms UPS switching, and up to 140W solar input.

Its Grab and Go positioning reflects that balance: compact enough for everyday mobility, while still supporting several essential electronics.

For home outages, refrigerators, several simultaneous devices, RV use, or a short preparation window, capacity, output, recharge speed, and broader connectivity become more important. The N1000 combines 1024Wh capacity, 1800W rated output, 3000W peak output, 18 total ports including 13 output ports, 25W wireless charging, less-than-10ms UPS switching, and 0–80% AC charging in approximately 43 minutes.

Its EV-grade LiFePO4 cells, 10-year service-life design, 4,000+ cycle rating, 800W solar input, and vehicle jump-start support reinforce its All-in-One: One Station. Fully Loaded. positioning.

Reading the Specification Sheet With Confidence

Use rated output to determine which devices can run continuously. Use peak output to check brief startup demand. Use watt-hours to estimate runtime, cycle count to understand long-term durability, and charging time to judge how quickly the station can return to service.

Port count is only useful when total ports, output ports, connection types, and per-port limits are clearly separated.

For a closer look at the full N300 and N1000 specifications, compare the device list you plan to use with each model's rated output, capacity, connections, and recharge options.

FAQWhat is the difference between rated power and peak power?

Rated power is the continuous output available during normal operation. Peak power provides brief additional support when a motor or compressor starts.

Does a higher port count mean every device can charge at full speed?

No. Every connected device draws from the station's overall output limit, and individual ports may have different maximum ratings.

How long will 4,000 battery cycles last?

It depends on how deeply and frequently the battery is discharged. For households that do not complete a full cycle every day, 4,000 cycles can represent years of regular use.

How fast does the N1000 recharge?

The N1000 reaches 80% in approximately 43 minutes and a full charge in about 68 minutes over AC.

How many ports does the N1000 have?

provides 13 output ports, including four AC outlets, four USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, one XT60 output, one car power output, and 25W wireless charging.

How many output ports does the N300 have?

The N300 provides nine output ports, including three AC outlets, three USB-C ports, one USB-A port, one car power output, and 25W wireless charging.

Can the N300 and N1000 provide UPS backup?

Both models support less-than-10ms UPS switching for compatible electronics.

About Us

GEYOTO was created with one belief: portable energy should be as reliable as the vehicles we trust every day. Bringing together the engineering expertise and manufacturing capabilities of a global automotive technology group, GEYOTO applies automotive-inspired safety standards, precision engineering, and long-term reliability to portable power solutions.