Local Heroes Agency Opens AEO Elite Package To Trades Businesses In Surrey And Buckinghamshire

MENAFN - GetNews)- A complete visibility programme built for home service businesses that need to be found on Google, Google Maps, and the AI-powered search tools their customers are already using.

Local Heroes Agency (trading name of Indigo Marmoset Ltd) has made its AEO Elite package available to home service businesses across Surrey and Buckinghamshire. The programme combines Google Business Profile management, local SEO, citation building, review growth strategy, and Answer Engine Optimisation into a single structured service built around how trades businesses actually win local work.

Monthly pricing starts at £250 plus VAT for Google Business Profile management. The full AEO Elite package starts at £1,000 plus VAT per month. There are no long-term contracts and no lock-in periods. Clients can cancel at any time.

What's Changing in Local Search

The way homeowners find tradespeople is shifting. A customer searching for a local roofer or heating engineer isn't always typing a query into Google and scrolling through results. A growing number are asking AI tools directly, triggering Google AI Overviews, or using voice search that pulls a single recommended answer. The business that gets cited in that answer isn't the one with the flashiest website. It's the one whose online presence is structured clearly enough that an AI system can read it, trust it, and repeat it confidently.

That's the problem most trades businesses haven't been told about yet.

A plumber operating across several towns in Surrey might have a Google Business Profile that lists one address, a website that targets a different area, and citations spread across directories with three different phone numbers. None of that triggers an obvious warning. The enquiry volume just softens over time, and there's no clear reason why. The underlying issue is that inconsistency creates doubt, and doubt suppresses visibility whether the search happens on Google or on any AI-powered tool.

How AEO Elite Addresses the Problem

Answer Engine Optimisation structures a business's content and data so AI systems can identify clearly what the business does, where it operates, and why it's a credible answer to a specific local query. It works properly only when it sits on a clean local SEO foundation. Without that foundation in place first, AEO content is building on ground that isn't stable. Local Heroes works through the full sequence. That means auditing and correcting citation data before creating AI-facing content, ensuring the Google Business Profile is complete and active before targeting additional search surfaces, and building service descriptions that reflect how real customers phrase their searches rather than how contractors describe their own work. The order matters because each layer depends on the one beneath it.

It's worth being straight about timelines. The first month is typically groundwork. Visibility improvements generally begin to show within the first couple of months, and the compounding effect of consistent citations and structured AEO content builds further from there. A quiet start isn't a sign something's wrong. It's the foundation being laid properly before results can move.

Built for Owner-Operators Who Are Already Busy

The AEO Elite service is designed for trades businesses that are already generating revenue, already have a marketing budget, and don't have time to manage a demanding agency relationship. Local Heroes takes full autonomy on the technical work. Clients receive detailed monthly reports covering keyword rankings, website traffic, and conversions. They're not expected to get into the mechanics of citation consistency or structured data signals. They're expected to review the numbers and ask questions if something doesn't add up.

The no-contract structure reflects the same thinking. If the work isn't producing results, there's no reason to stay. That's the standard Local Heroes holds itself to.

A Free Visibility Audit Before Any Commitment

Trades businesses in Surrey and Buckinghamshire can request a free visibility audit before committing to anything. The audit looks at the current state of the Google Business Profile, citation data, review profile, and website structure to identify specific gaps that are likely holding visibility back. It's a practical assessment of what's actually there, not a sales call dressed up as a consultation.

For any trades business that's generating work but suspects its online presence isn't carrying its weight, the audit is the clearest place to start. To request a free visibility audit, visit localheroes or call 01737 350 389.

About Local Heroes Agency

Local Heroes Agency (trading name of Indigo Marmoset Ltd) provides Google Business Profile management, local SEO, Answer Engine Optimisation, website design, Google Ads and Facebook Ads management, and website hosting for tradespeople and home service businesses in Surrey and Buckinghamshire. Its AEO Elite package is built to keep trades businesses visible as search behaviour shifts toward AI-powered tools including ChatGPT, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews, alongside traditional Google Search and Maps. All services are available on a no-contract, cancel-anytime basis. Monthly pricing starts at £250 plus VAT.