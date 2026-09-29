3 Major Fastener Fairs Gain Attention From Global Industry Buyers

MENAFN - GetNews) Handan,Hebei, China -September 28, 2026

Among the many fastener trade fairs each year, the three most valuable are Fastener Fair Stuttgart, International Fastener Expo in Las Vegas, and Fastener Expo Shanghai. These top 3 fastener exhibitions cover Europe, North America, and Asia - a must-attend for fastener manufacturers, distributors, and buyers.

1. Fastener Fair Stuttgart

Europe's most professional fair for fasteners and fixing technology, focusing on high-value industrial fasteners, assembly technology, and automatic feeding systems. Ideal for precision screws, high-strength bolts, and automotive fasteners.

2. International Fastener Expo – Las Vega

The largest B2B fastener show in North America, covering construction fasteners, stainless steel fasteners, rivets, and anchors. Meet North American distributors and hardware chain buyers face to face.

3. Fastener Expo Shanghai

The largest professional fastener exhibition in Asia, covering standard parts, non-standard custom parts, fastener equipment, and molds. A key gateway for Chinese companies to export worldwide.

Why Choose DINSEN Fastener Products?

No matter which exhibition you attend, DINSEN fastener products help you win buyer trust:



High-precision cold heading for stainless steel fasteners and high-strength bolts

Non-standard custom parts for automotive and construction fasteners Compliant with ISO / DIN / ANSI standards for Europe, America, and Asia

About us

Founded in 2015, DINSEN IMPEX CORP is registered at Xinling Building, No. 77 Renmin Road, Handan City. With a dedicated team of 10 employees, we are committed to providing high-quality Chinese cast iron pipe solutions tailored to our clients' needs.