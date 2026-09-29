MENAFN - GetNews) Mr Shrinkwrap has published a new educational guide explaining how boat owners can determine appropriate shrink wrap dimensions and film thickness before winter storage, helping them plan for effective coverage while reducing installation problems and unnecessary material waste.

PROSPECT PARK, PA- September 29, 2026 - As boat owners prepare vessels for winter storage, Mr Shrinkwrap is drawing attention to one of the most important decisions made before installation begins: determining how much shrink wrap a boat actually requires. Selecting appropriate dimensions can affect coverage, installation efficiency, material use, and the finished protective enclosure. The Prospect Park-based supplier has released new educational guidance designed to make that decision easier for recreational boat owners, marine professionals, and others preparing vessels for seasonal storage.

New Resource Addresses a Common Boat-Storage Question

The company's new article, What Size Shrink Wrap Do You Really Need for Your Boat?, explains two approaches to measuring a vessel before selecting shrink wrap. Rather than choosing material based only on the advertised length of a boat, the guidance emphasizes measuring the actual area that must be covered, including the vessel's tallest points and the amount of film needed below the rub rail. It also calls for additional material for tucking and heat-fusing during installation.

Industry Background: Effective Protection Begins Before the Heat Gun

Shrink wrapping creates a fitted protective barrier that can help shield stored boats from snow, rain, ice, wind, and other environmental exposure. But the quality of that enclosure depends on decisions made before heat is applied. A sheet that is undersized may leave inadequate material for full coverage and secure finishing, while excessive material can increase waste and complicate installation. Proper planning also involves selecting the appropriate film thickness and having suitable installation supplies available. These considerations make measuring an important part of winterization rather than simply a preliminary purchasing step.

For boat owners completing their own seasonal protection, sizing can be especially confusing because boat length alone does not account for consoles, windshields, cabins, rails, towers, motors, or other features that affect the total span of film. Mr Shrinkwrap's guidance therefore encourages measuring the actual geometry of the boat instead of relying on assumptions based solely on its model or nominal dimensions.

Key Findings: Two Approaches to Determining Film Size

For smaller boats, the company's simplified method starts by measuring from one side of the perimeter strap, over the tallest point of the vessel, and down to the strap on the opposite side. A second measurement runs from the stern or motor area to the bow. The guide recommends allowing roughly an additional foot on each side so installers have sufficient material to tuck and weld the film.

For larger boats or situations requiring greater precision, Mr Shrinkwrap describes a formula based on three measurements: the distance from the rub rail to the vessel's tallest point, the desired coverage below the rub rail, and an additional 6 to 12 inches on each side for tucking and fusing. Those measurements are added together and multiplied by two to determine the required film width. The approach accounts for the boat's vertical profile instead of treating length as the only meaningful dimension.

Key Takeaways



Measure at the boat's longest and tallest points rather than estimating from its listed dimensions.

Include sufficient extra film for tucking, folding, and heat-fusing around the vessel.

Consider the boat's size, storage conditions, and expected duration of protection when selecting film thickness.

Prepare essential installation components, including appropriate strapping, vents, tape, and heat equipment, before starting the project. Recheck measurements before ordering material, particularly when the vessel has a cabin, windshield, tower, or other elevated features.

Consumer Guidance: Plan the Entire Installation Before Ordering

Boat owners should approach shrink wrapping as a complete protective system rather than focusing exclusively on the film roll. Measurements should be taken with the intended support structure and final coverage area in mind. Owners should determine how far below the rub rail the film will extend and account for components that increase the vessel's height or width. Mr Shrinkwrap's article identifies 6-mil film as an option for smaller boats and shorter-term storage, while describing 7-mil film as a common choice for recreational boats facing longer outdoor winter conditions.

Preparation should also include the tools and accessories needed to complete the enclosure correctly. Mr Shrinkwrap advises using appropriate perimeter strapping, vents, shrink wrap tape, and a suitable heat gun. Because heat tools require careful operation, users should follow manufacturer instructions and appropriate safety practices throughout installation. Measuring twice and confirming the installation plan before cutting film can also help prevent avoidable waste.

Why This Matters

A boat represents a significant investment, and months of outdoor storage can expose surfaces and components to precipitation, debris, and changing winter conditions. Correct sizing supports a tighter, more manageable enclosure while helping owners avoid discovering midway through installation that the film cannot provide the intended coverage. It can also reduce unnecessary material consumption by helping buyers choose dimensions based on measured requirements rather than excessive estimates.

Expert Commentary

“Choosing the right size ensures better protection against snow, rain, and ice buildup, less risk of tearing in strong winds, and easier installation with less waste,” according to guidance published by Mr Shrinkwrap.

That perspective reflects the company's broader emphasis on field-tested planning. Mr Shrinkwrap states that its experience with shrink wrapping dates to 1991 and has included vessels ranging from small fishing boats to cruisers approaching 50 feet, as well as non-marine equipment and other applications. That experience informs its recommendation that boat owners consider both coverage dimensions and installation allowances before selecting material.

For boat owners in and around Prospect Park and the broader southeastern Pennsylvania region, seasonal storage preparation becomes increasingly important as colder weather approaches. Local customers seeking shrink wrap materials, accessories, or practical guidance can reference Mr ShrinkWrap in Prospect Park, PA when planning winter protection projects. The company's main office, shipping, and receiving location is listed at 660 13th Avenue, Building 4, Prospect Park, Pennsylvania.

Beyond traditional shrink wrap film, boat owners considering alternative storage protection can review Mr Shrinkwrap's Boat Covers options. The company's boat-cover selection includes products for V-hull boats, pontoons, wake-tower boats, deck boats, and personal watercraft. Its fitted shrinkable covers are designed for storage and transportation applications, and some options can be used without shrinking for indoor storage or heated for a tighter outdoor fit. Mr Shrinkwrap also provides access to heat tools, installation supplies, and support for customers planning shrink-wrap projects.

Boat owners preparing for winter storage can review Mr Shrinkwrap's newly published sizing resource before ordering film or beginning installation. Taking accurate measurements, allowing enough material for finishing, selecting an appropriate thickness, and assembling the necessary installation equipment in advance can make the wrapping process more efficient and help create a more dependable seasonal enclosure.

About Mr ShrinkWrap

Mr Shrinkwrap is a Prospect Park, Pennsylvania-based supplier of shrink wrap films, protective products, installation supplies, heat tools, and related equipment. The company states that its shrink-wrapping experience began in 1991 with boat-wrapping services and has expanded to support marine, industrial, construction, residential, packaging, and other protective applications. Its product range includes boat and industrial shrink wrap, installation accessories, protective films, shrinkable boat covers, heat guns, and related equipment, supported by personnel with hands-on shrink-wrap installation experience.