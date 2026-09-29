IBA Signs Contract To Install The First Proton Therapy Center In Central Italy, In Rome

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world's leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announces it has signed a contract with the Istituti Fisioterapici Ospitalieri & Istituto Nazionale Tumori Regina Elena (IFO), to provide a turnkey proton therapy solution in Rome, Italy. The center will be the first gantry-based proton therapy system available in central and southern Italy.

Following a rigorous public tender process, IBA and its partners Cecchini SRL and Gowen SRL, construction companies and RTI (Temporary Grouping of Companies) members, have been selected by IFO to deliver a turnkey compact gantry-based Proteus®ONE1 system at the Istituti Fisioterapici Ospitalieri center in Rome. IFO will use proton therapy treatment modality for both pediatric and adult patients. As proton therapy is not currently available in central or southern Italy, this landmark project will bring the latest and most widely used gantry-based proton therapy technology with proven high clinical versatility to Italian patients. IFO expects to start treating patients in 2030.

The contract includes the supply of the latest-generation proton therapy system, Proteus®ONE, design, build, installation, and a comprehensive training & education program as well as a one-year operation and maintenance agreement. As the market-leading compact proton therapy solution, Proteus®ONE is designed to continuously evolve and integrate the latest technological advancements, enabling IBA users to benefit from cutting-edge innovation and adaptable capabilities.

Henri de Romrée, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of IBA, commented:“We are proud to partner with IFO on this landmark project, which will make gantry-based proton therapy available to patients in central and southern Italy for the first time. With Proteus®ONE, IBA brings a proven, compact gantry solution designed to broaden access to advanced cancer care and support the treatment of a wide range of clinical indications. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to bringing innovative, high-quality cancer treatments closer to patients.”

Giuseppe Navanteri, Chief Clinical Engineering and Technology officer of IFO, added:“We are pleased to work with IBA to bring proton therapy closer to patients in our region. We are convinced that choosing a gantry-based solution will provide the clinical versatility needed, enabling more patients to benefit from the advantages of proton therapy. This project represents an important step forward in expanding access to advanced cancer care in central and southern Italy.”

The typical end user price of a Proteus®️ONE system with a multiyear maintenance contract ranges between €35 and €45 million.

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About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals, and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,300 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: .

About IFO

The Istituti Fisioterapici Ospitalieri (IFO) of Rome is one of Italy's leading public research hospitals and comprises two Scientific Institutes for Research, Hospitalization and Healthcare (IRCCS): the Regina Elena National Cancer Institute (IRE), dedicated to oncology, and the San Gallicano Dermatological Institute (ISG), specialized in dermatology. Founded in 1939, IFO combines patient care, clinical research, education, and innovation, serving as a national and international reference center for cancer treatment, dermatology, translational research, and precision medicine. Located in Rome, IFO is accredited by several international organizations and is recognized for excellence in multidisciplinary patient care, advanced therapies, and scientific research.

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1 Proteus®ONE is a brand name of Proteus®235





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