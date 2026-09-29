Pharming Announces CEO Transition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Pharming (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR), a global biotechnology company focused on rare immune and genetic diseases, today announced that the Board of Directors and Fabrice Chouraqui have mutually agreed that Mr. Chouraqui will step down as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, with immediate effect.

To ensure continuity of leadership, the Board of Directors has appointed Mrs. Leverne Marsh, Chief Commercial Officer, and Mr. Kenneth Lynard, Chief Financial Officer, as Interim Co-CEOs, effective immediately. Mrs. Marsh will lead the patient-focused operations while Mr. Lynard will lead the global corporate functions. The Board has started a formal search for a permanent successor.

Following discussions about the execution of Pharming's strategic priorities for the next phase of the company, the Board of Directors and Mr. Chouraqui have concluded that their views on how to advance the company's strategy are not sufficiently aligned. In good consultation, the parties have therefore agreed on a leadership transition.

Pharming's strategy, pipeline and commitment to patients remain unchanged. Focus remains on executing the strategic priorities and advancing the next phase of growth.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our appreciation for Mr. Chouraqui's contributions. We wish him well on his next endeavors,” said Richard Peters, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pharming.“Our immediate priority is to ensure continuity across leadership, while maintaining focus on the continued execution of Pharming's strategy and its commitment to patients.”

Fabrice Chouraqui added:“It has been a privilege to lead Pharming and to work alongside colleagues who are deeply committed to improving the lives of people with rare diseases. I have continually been inspired by the unwavering patient focus of our teams around the world and am deeply grateful for the passion and dedication they bring to our shared purpose every day. I leave with great confidence in their ability to continue expanding Pharming's impact for patients and their families.”

To support an orderly transition process, Pharming and Mr. Chouraqui will not comment further beyond this announcement.

About Pharming

Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative medicines for people living with rare immune and genetic diseases.

We combine specialized scientific, medical, regulatory and commercial expertise to advance a focused portfolio of approved medicines and development programs that address significant unmet medical needs. Guided by insights from patients and the wider rare disease community, we are dedicated to delivering innovative therapies for some of the most challenging rare diseases.

For more information, visit and find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:

Pharming

Saskia Mehring, Head of Corporate Communications

T: +31 6 28 32 60 41

E: ...

Forward-looking Statements

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Inside Information

This press release relates to the disclosure of information that qualifies, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

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Pharming announces CEO transition_EN_29SEP2026