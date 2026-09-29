SPLENDOR LABS SA ANNOUNCES SPLENDOR WALLET AND SPLENDOR VAULT

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Wallet, Merchant Terminal and Quantum-Resistant Authenticator Built on Splendor Quantum Chain

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, PANAMA, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Splendor Labs SA today announced the availability of Splendor Wallet and Splendor Vault, bringing its post-quantum blockchain infrastructure into a unified platform for digital-asset ownership, authentication, payments and secure custody.

Splendor Wallet and Splendor Vault are now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, giving users direct access to the Splendor ecosystem and its live post-quantum infrastructure.

At the foundation is Splendor Quantum Chain, a live Layer-1 blockchain designed from the ground up for the post-quantum era. Its patent-pending architecture integrates ML-DSA-65 native signatures, ML-KEM-768 network security, dual ML-DSA/SLH-DSA verification and RLNC-based resilient data transport within a single integrated network.

Splendor Wallet brings that infrastructure directly to the user.

The Wallet is not simply an application for holding digital assets. It is a self-custody wallet, merchant payment terminal and quantum-resistant authenticator in one platform.

Users can manage supported digital assets, maintain multiple accounts, authenticate access, transfer assets and make contactless payments. At the same time, the same Wallet can operate as a merchant terminal, allowing a smartphone to accept supported digital-asset payments through NFC.

This creates a direct connection between the person holding the asset and the merchant receiving it, with the transaction settling through blockchain infrastructure rather than relying on the traditional card-network model.

“We built the Wallet to be the interface to the entire ecosystem,” said Todor Ivanov, Founder and CEO of Splendor Labs.“For the user, it is the wallet. For the merchant, it is the payment terminal. For secure access, it is the authenticator. All three functions operate within the same architecture and connect directly to the blockchain.”

Splendor Wallet also introduces patent-pending on-chain two-factor authentication technology.

The architecture enables authentication codes to be stored and recovered on-chain by an authorized user possessing the corresponding private key. This allows cryptographic ownership to become part of the authentication and recovery process rather than relying exclusively on conventional centralized credential-recovery mechanisms.

The authenticator function extends beyond cryptocurrency. It is designed for applications requiring secure authorization, including financial services, cloud infrastructure, enterprise systems, digital identity, AI infrastructure, corporate applications and other protected environments.

Splendor Labs has also developed patent-pending NFC payment technology for digital assets, enabling the Wallet to function as a merchant terminal and support direct on-chain payment transactions.

A merchant can use a smartphone running Splendor Wallet as the payment terminal, while a customer uses Splendor Wallet to initiate the transaction. Supported digital assets can move directly through the blockchain settlement layer, creating a payment architecture designed to reduce dependence on traditional card-network intermediaries.

“The payment terminal is already in the smartphone,” said Ivanov.“The merchant does not need a conventional card terminal to receive a blockchain-native payment. The Wallet itself becomes the terminal, while Splendor Quantum Chain provides the settlement infrastructure.”

The Wallet supports SPLD, Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain and other supported digital assets, together with multi-account management, cross-chain functionality, biometric security and other tools for managing digital assets and interacting with blockchain applications.

Splendor Vault provides a separate layer of protection for users requiring offline custody of sensitive digital assets and cryptographic keys. Designed as an air-gapped cold-storage environment, Vault keeps private keys offline while supporting transaction signing through QR-based workflows and advanced custody configurations.

Together, Wallet and Vault provide two complementary security environments: Wallet for everyday self-custody, authentication, transactions and payments; Vault for offline protection of high-value assets and sensitive keys.

The significance of the platform extends beyond cryptocurrency.

As digital assets, tokenized real-world assets, AI systems, digital identity and programmable financial infrastructure become increasingly integrated into the global economy, the security of digital ownership and access becomes a fundamental infrastructure requirement.

Splendor Labs is building those functions into one connected architecture.

“The post-quantum era requires more than protecting a blockchain,” said Ivanov.“The assets, the authentication, the payment process and the private keys must also be protected. Splendor is connecting those layers into one system.”

SPLD is the native coin of Splendor Quantum Chain.

With Splendor Quantum Chain live, Splendor Wallet and Splendor Vault available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, the Wallet operating as both a merchant terminal and authenticator, and patent-pending technologies spanning the blockchain, on-chain authentication and direct NFC digital-asset payments, Splendor Labs is extending post-quantum infrastructure from the network layer into everyday digital use.

The blockchain is live. The Wallet is live. The Wallet is the terminal. The Wallet is the authenticator. The Vault protects assets offline. SPLD is the native coin. And the infrastructure for the post-quantum era is already operating.

Todor Ivanov

Splendor Labs SA

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SPLENDOR LABS SA ANNOUNCES SPLENDOR WALLET AND SPLENDOR VAULT News Provided By Splendor Labs SA September 29, 2026, 04:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Technology



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